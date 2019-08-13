4me Launches Auto Translation to Remove Language Barriers That Impede Collaboration

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 4me Inc., the SaaS provider of the 4me enterprise service management solution that is dedicated to improving selective outsourcing, is delighted to announce that its Auto Translation feature has been released. This feature is intended to remove language barriers that may hinder collaboration. Not having to hire support specialists who speak multiple languages can significantly drive down the support costs for service providers. It also eliminates a problem for organizations that operate in countries such as Canada and Belgium, where they are legally required to give their employees the ability to work in the official languages of those countries.

4me Auto Translation Introduction

4me's Auto Translation feature can significantly improve efficiency by allowing enterprise employees and the experts who support them to work in their preferred language. This feature works in 4me for all requests, problems, releases, changes, change tasks, projects and project tasks. When someone opens one of these records, the Auto Translation feature starts by detecting the language in which each note is written. Any notes that are written in a language other than the user's language are then translated for the user.

"Users already had their language registered in 4me. This ensured that 4me's user interface is presented in the user's preferred language. Now 4me automatically translates any note that is written in a language other than the user's preferred language," said Cor Winkler Prins, CEO and co-founder of 4me. "We have also made sure that multilingual users can turn off Auto Translation for any additional languages they are comfortable with."

"When releasing an exciting feature such as this, we endeavor to make it as easy as possible to use. That is why Auto Translation also works in the 4me App and 4me Self Service. That allows end-users and support specialists to all work in their preferred language," Cor added.

4me's Auto Translation feature already supports 20 of the world's most spoken languages. It is free of charge and already available for all 4me customers.

A short video that explains the 4me Auto Translation feature is available at: https://youtu.be/nx3lck0fpvE

About 4me

4me, Inc. is the provider of the cloud-based 4me service that enables dynamic sourcing by allowing the internal and external service providers of enterprises to collaborate securely without the need for integrations. 4me offers service providers and their customers real-time insight into the quality of service that is being provided.

Founded in 2010, 4me is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

For more information visit: www.4me.com.

