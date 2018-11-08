4me Recognized as Rising Star in Latest ISG Provider Lens Report

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 4me Inc., a SaaS Enterprise Service Management start-up dedicated to improving the success of selective outsourcing, is delighted to announce that it has achieved "Rising Star" status in the latest report from Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

CEO and Founder of 4me Inc.

The ISG Provider Lens™ report for 2019 for Service Integration and Management (SIAM) and IT Service Management (ITSM) assesses the capabilities of those vendors helping enterprises that are increasingly outsourcing to service providers, in order to overcome skills shortages and the need to harness new and complex technologies.

4me is one of several vendors recognized by ISG for providing solutions that automate the collaboration and management associated with multi-sourcing in sustainable IT environments driving business value.

SIAM is a holistic approach used in managing a dynamic, multi-vendor, multi-service IT ecosystem. It is an evolution of IT service management (ITSM) and "one of the fundamental pillars of every digital transformation strategy," said Esteban Herrera, partner and global leader of ISG Research. "With IT operational budgets still tight, this market is clearly a very attractive area for vendors."

SIAM/ITSM vendors have a strategic role to play within in many organizations, he added. "They are about to get a seat at the internal IT and business-decision table," Herrera said.

4me was awarded the Rising Star badge due to the high scores achieved in the area of Business Value and Service Management. ISG analysts highlighted four focus areas with 4me:

Strong Portfolio - 4me offers a broad and feature-rich portfolio developed on established practical experience

"4me is ideal for automating operations and offering a service portal for all enterprise employees for any kind of request."

Consolidates Information Across Multiple Management Suites – 4me is easy-to-use and provides a consolidated view of business services while allowing simple drill-down to service elements

4me is easy-to-use and provides a consolidated view of business services while allowing simple drill-down to service elements Enables Multi-Cloud Vendor Orchestration - 4me's go-to-market approach benefits MSPs and partners providing a platform for multi-tenant service management. With this approach, 4me supports more than 100 customers worldwide today

4me's go-to-market approach benefits MSPs and partners providing a platform for multi-tenant service management. With this approach, 4me supports more than 100 customers worldwide today Orchestration Beyond IT - 4me enables clients to manage multi-vendor IT environments and integrate other shared business services such as HR, finance, legal and facilities management

"The proliferation of Cloud services supporting initiatives, like Digital Transformation, sees organizations selectively outsourcing many business and IT services," said Cor Winkler Prins, CEO and co-founder of 4me. "The ISG Provider Lens report for SIAM/ITSM acknowledges how vendors are responding to this demand and we are delighted that the SIAM proposition built into 4me, to support provider collaboration and management, has been recognized by one of the leading global technology research and advisory firms."

More information can be found by downloading the ISG Provider, Lens™ 2019 SIAM/ITSM report. See also the press release from ISG.

About 4me

4me, Inc. is the provider of 4me, a SaaS service management solution that allows large enterprises to collaborate seamlessly with their managed service providers, while gaining real-time insight into the level of service they receive.

Founded in 2010, 4me is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. www.4me.com

Media Contact:

Stefan Hulls

Phone: +43 699 181 54305

Email: stefan.hulls@4me.com

About ISG

ISG is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including 75 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis.

Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

SOURCE 4me Inc.

Related Links

http://www.4me.com

