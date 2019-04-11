4me Teams Up With Stefanini to Help Customers Outsource More Successfully

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As organizations go through their digital transformation, they introduce many new technology services to improve customer experience and employee productivity. The implementation of these new services is typically outsourced and so is the subsequent management of these services. The resulting increase in the number of external providers that enterprises rely on has popularized a relatively new management approach called Service Integration and Management (SIAM). This management approach helps ensure that all the internal and external providers work together effectively to support the services that the enterprise makes available to its customers and employees.

Stefanini assists enterprises all over the world with its SIAM initiatives. It has been looking for tooling that makes the tracking of service quality and collaborations between all internal and external providers more seamless. When it came across 4me, Stefanini invited 4me to participate in its incubator program. After more than six months of intensive evaluation, Stefanini confirmed that 4me is the first enterprise service management solution that is capable of supporting SIAM without having to rely heavily on integrations that are expensive to build and maintain.

"As organizations outsource more selectively, they come to Stefanini asking us to help them gain control over their multi-sourced landscape," said Shayne Quaas, Director of Emerging Technologies at Stefanini. "Our CEO challenged us to find a solution that could leapfrog the competition by making it easier for large organizations to manage the relationships with, and between, all their providers. In 4me, we found a next-generation enterprise service management solution that allows organizations to outsource more selectively, more quickly and more successfully."

"The structure of 4me is so clean and truly service-oriented that it is easy to connect with other providers, agree on service levels, and link all services together in a service hierarchy. Once that is done, the enterprise employees can submit their requests, and 4me keeps track of the performance of all parties involved in the support activities," said Maarten De Ridder, ITSM Architect and Practice Lead at Stefanini. "We were most impressed with the quality of 4me's real-time reporting that is so essential when multiple providers need to work together to keep the end-to-end services running smoothly to ensure optimal business results."

"We are excited about teaming up with Stefanini to bring the service management capabilities that enterprises need to stay in control of all the providers that they collaborate with on a daily basis," concludes Cor Winkler Prins, CEO of 4me. "The combination of selective outsourcing and the deployment of many new SaaS solutions is causing corporate CIOs to recognize the need for a structured approach like SIAM and service management tooling that makes it possible to work also with external providers. They are now able to obtain both from Stefanini."

With immediate effect, this partnership between Stefanini and 4me makes it possible for all Stefanini customers globally to migrate to 4me when they have identified a need to apply tighter control over their spending on services obtained from both internal and external providers.

About Stefanini

Stefanini is a Brazilian multinational with 30 years of experience in the market, investing in a complete innovation ecosystem to meet the main verticals and assist customers in the process of digital transformation. With robust offerings aligned with market trends, such as automation, cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) and user experience (UX), the company has been recognized with several awards in the area of innovation.

With a presence in 40 countries, Stefanini was named the fifth most internationalized company, according to the Dom Cabral Foundation ranking of 2017. More information: https://stefanini.com/en.

For press information, please contact stefan.hulls@4me.com.

Related Links

Moving Beyond Multi-Tenancy

SOURCE 4me Inc.