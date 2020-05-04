4media group, Inc. Acquires News Generation, Inc.

BENTONVILLE, Ark., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 4media group, Inc., a global integrated communications and market research company, today announced the acquisition of media relations firm News Generation, Inc. The acquisition strengthens the suite of tailored media relations services 4media group offers to clients, including satellite media tours, radio media tours, audio news releases, public service announcements and podcast production.

Ed Cyster, global CEO and President of 4media group, said, "Although we're in unprecedented times, I find confidence in seeing our global team continue to grow. Now more than ever, our business is supporting our clients and helping them communicate during this crisis. We are also keeping a keen eye on the future and are focused on staying at the forefront of integrated media relations as we enter this new chapter."

News Generation, Inc. is an issue-driven media relations firm specializing in broadcast media techniques. Founded in 1997 by Susan Matthews Apgood, News Generation has been a trusted partner to associations, non-profits, government agencies, and corporations for more than 22 years.

"Susan is one of the most respected and dependable media relations professionals in the industry," said Cyster. "She and her team are the go-to for so many incredible organizations looking for assistance communicating their meaningful messages."

The News Generation team, based in Bethesda, Maryland, is looking forward to the opportunity to offer even more value to clients with the resources 4media group is so well-known for.

"4media group has established itself as a true partner in communications and market research and has some of the best talent in the industry on its team. Clients come to them to produce campaigns from research, to content creation, to media relations and more. They deliver results, and we are proud to be a part of this dynamic and growing team," said Apgood.

About 4media group, Inc.

4media group is an integrated communications group specializing in market research, digital, broadcast and public relations. Services they deliver include qualitative and quantitative research, online polling, PR surveys, focus groups, social and influencer engagements, native advertising, satellite media tours, radio media tours, video production, news distribution, public service announcements, and public relations. 4media group's global headquarters are located in London, England, and U.S. headquarters are located in Bentonville, Arkansas with remote offices covering New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, Orlando and Washington DC.

Media Contact:

Dan Schwartzberg

Phone: (914) 260 7624

Email: [email protected]

