4media group, Inc. Recruits Digital Marketer Thomas Hoehn

BENTONVILLE, Ark., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 4media group, Inc., a global integrated marketing and communications agency, welcomes experienced digital marketer Thomas Hoehn to the expanding 4media group team in the United States. Consistent with 4media group's plans for growth, Hoehn will be leading and building 4media group's digital and social media practice.

Ed Cyster, global CEO and President of 4media group, says, "Tom's creativity, innovation, and passion make him a tremendous asset to 4media group's clients. He is a pioneer in digital marketing, and we couldn't be more excited about the experience he brings to the table."

Hoehn is an industry-leading digital marketer. He has held various roles in web marketing and business development. Hoehn previously held leadership positions with arts and crafts retailer Michaels for two years, Walmart for six years, and Eastman Kodak Company for over 23 years.

On joining the 4media team as Executive Vice President, Digital Marketing and Social Media, Hoehn says, "I'm thrilled to join such a client-centric and dynamic firm. Its reputation in the industry is top-notch, and its meaningful presence in the vibrant and growing community of Bentonville is fantastic."

Hoehn is a Bentonville Public Arts Advisory Committee member with an enthusiasm for movies, music, photography and painting. He is a visiting lecturer at several universities, a former Bentonville City Council member, as well as a former board member of the George Eastman International Museum of Film and Photography and the Peel-Compton Foundation.

About 4media group, Inc.

4media group is an integrated marketing and communications company specializing in market research, digital, broadcast and public relations. Services include qualitative and quantitative research, online polling, PR surveys, focus groups, social and influencer engagements, native advertising, satellite media tours, radio media tours, video production, news distribution, public service announcements and public relations. 4media group's global headquarters are in London, England, and U.S. headquarters are in Bentonville, Arkansas. Satellite offices are in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, Orlando and Washington DC.

