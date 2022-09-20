4ocean Recovers 25 million Pounds of Trash From the Ocean

Ocean Cleanup Company Sets World Record for Most Amount of Trash Removed from the World's Oceans, Rivers, and Coastlines

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A record-breaking 25 million pounds of trash has been recovered from the world's oceans, rivers, and coastlines by the Florida-based ocean cleanup company 4ocean—the largest amount of trash recovered from the ocean by a single organization in history.

4ocean was co-founded by Alex Schulze in 2017. Since then, 4ocean has grown from a cleanup crew of two to hundreds of people all around the world and recovered more than 25 million pounds of trash from the world's oceans, rivers, and coastlines. The Florida-based ocean cleanup company 4ocean has recovered over 25 million pounds of trash from the world's oceans, rivers, and coastlines, setting a new world record for the most amount of trash removed by a single organization. Founded in 2017, the company is a Certified B Corp and Public Benefit Corporation dedicated to ending the ocean plastic crisis. 4ocean has multiple cleanup divisions in the United States, Indonesia, and Guatemala and is one of the only companies in the world that directly employs professional, full-time captains and crews to recover plastic and other man-made debris from the ocean. Their entire business model is designed to fund the growth and expansion of their global operations.

"4ocean was founded in 2017 on the belief that business can be a force for good and that the small choices we make every day, collectively, have the power to change the world," says 4ocean Co-Founder and CEO Alex Schulze. "Our entire business model is designed to fund the growth and expansion of our global cleanup operation and advance our mission to end the ocean plastic crisis."

The world has produced an estimated 18.3 trillion pounds of plastic since the 1950s; less than 10% of it has been recycled while 79% accumulates in the environment ( source ). According to the World Economic Forum, global plastic production is expected to triple by 2050.

But plastic pollution isn't just an environmental issue. It also threatens the global economy and human health. Ocean-based industries like fishing and tourism employ millions of people; the blue economy also contributes several trillion dollars of goods and services to the global economy every year.

According to Schulze, "As the interconnected threats of plastic pollution and climate change continue to grow, those who rely on the health of the ocean for their livelihoods are finding it increasingly difficult to earn a living and provide for themselves and their families. That's why 4ocean is committed to hiring people who live in the communities we serve. The jobs we create help counteract the economic impacts of plastic pollution, incentivize environmental stewardship at the local level, and bring new opportunities for growth, equality, education, and prosperity to people in communities that are disproportionately impacted by plastic pollution."

4ocean crews follow a meticulous documentation process that provides full transparency and traceability for each pound of trash they recover. All cleanup documentation is uploaded into their proprietary tracking system, the 4ocean TrashTracker, which is audited quarterly by the Better Business Bureau.

GreenCircle Certified has also observed 4ocean's cleanups, audited the 4ocean TrashTracker, and traced the company's recovered materials through their entire supply chain to verify the origins and integrity of all products made with 4ocean Recovered Materials.

4ocean's efforts are funded primarily through their product sales, starting with their flagship Signature Beaded Bracelet in 2017. Originally made from 100% post-consumer recycled plastic, this bracelet was reintroduced in August 2022 with 100% 4ocean-recovered plastic cord.

In addition to awareness bracelets and jewelry handcrafted by local artisans, 4ocean offers a line of reusable and sustainable alternatives to single-use plastic— products that have already diverted an estimated 3.79 trillion single-use plastic straws, bottles, cups, and utensils from the waste stream.

4ocean is currently building new B2B offerings to support organizations that want to join the clean ocean movement, fund the company's global cleanup operation, offset their plastic footprint, operate more sustainably, and meet key UN Sustainable Development Goals.

"We couldn't have achieved this incredible milestone without ongoing support of the clean ocean movement," says Schulze. "Small acts really do add up and 25 million pounds is the proof. We got here one pound at a time, and will continue until we complete our mission of ending the ocean plastic pollution crisis, "says Schulze.

4ocean is an ocean cleanup company based in Boca Raton, FL, dedicated to ending the ocean plastic crisis. As a Public Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corp, they harness the power of business to fund a global cleanup operation that recovers millions of pounds of plastic and other debris from the world's oceans, rivers, and coastlines each year.

