4Q21 Results: Telefônica Brasil S.A.
Feb 22, 2022, 19:43 ET
SÃO PAULO, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Telefônica Brasil - (B3: VIVT3;NYSE: VIV), announces its results for 4Q21 and 2021.
Net income amounted to R$6.2 billion, a 30.6% increase from 2020, with the largest customer base ever
|
R$ million
|
4Q21
|
4Q20
|
% y-o-y
|
2021
|
2020
|
% y-o-y
|
Net Operating Revenues
|
11.501
|
11.193
|
2,8
|
44.033
|
43.126
|
2,1
|
Core Revenue
|
10.415
|
9.828
|
6,0
|
39.319
|
37.030
|
6,2
|
Mobile Revenue
|
7.847
|
7.569
|
3,7
|
29.376
|
28.421
|
3,4
|
Fixed Core Revenue
|
2.568
|
2.259
|
13,7
|
9.942
|
8.609
|
15,5
|
Non-Core Revenue
|
1.086
|
1.365
|
(20,4)
|
4.714
|
6.096
|
(22,7)
|
Total Costs
|
(6.568)
|
(6.316)
|
4,0
|
(26.005)
|
(25.394)
|
2,4
|
Reported Total Costs
|
(6.568)
|
(6.316)
|
4,0
|
(25.025)
|
(25.318)
|
(1,2)
|
Recurring EBITDA
|
4.933
|
4.877
|
1,2
|
18.027
|
17.733
|
1,7
|
Recurring EBITDA Margin
|
42,9%
|
43,6%
|
(0,7) p.p.
|
40,9%
|
41,1%
|
(0,2) p.p.
|
Reported EBITDA
|
4.933
|
4.877
|
1,2
|
19.007
|
17.808
|
6,7
|
Reported EBITDA Margin %
|
42,9%
|
43,6%
|
(0,7) p.p.
|
43,2%
|
41,3%
|
1,9 p.p.
|
Net Income
|
2.628
|
1.293
|
103,2
|
6.229
|
4.771
|
30,6
|
Capex | Ex- IFRS 16
|
2.339
|
2.429
|
(3,7)
|
8.685
|
8.685
|
11,5
|
Free Cash Flow after Lease Payments
|
737
|
708
|
4,1
|
7.438
|
7.438
|
(18,6)
|
Total Subscribers (thousand)
|
98.760
|
95.051
|
3,9
|
98.760
|
98.760
|
3,9
|
Core Subscribers
|
90.373
|
84.507
|
6,9
|
90.373
|
90.373
|
6,9
|
Non-Core Subscribers
|
8.387
|
10.544
|
(20,5)
|
8.387
|
8.387
|
(20,5)
Mobile customer base reached 83.9 million accesses, +5.4 million compared to 4Q20, the highest historical level. Postpaid accesses reached 49.6 million, representing 59.1% of the total mobile customer base.
Vivo reached 4.6 million (+36.4% y-o-y) homes connected with FTTH, 1.2 million net additions in 2021. Currently, Vivo's FTTH coverage is available in 327 cities (+61 cities in 2021), with 19.6 million homes passed.
Net revenue increased +2.8% y-o-y, with higher representativeness of the core businesses which now accounts for 90.6% (+2.7 p.p.) of total revenues. Mobile revenue grew 3.7% y-o-y driven by postpaid (3.9% y-o-y) and handset sales (+8.8% y-o-y). Core fixed revenue was boosted by the 31.2% y-o-y increase in FTTH revenues.
Total Costs increased 4.0% in the year, below inflation (IPCA-12M), which rose 10.1%. Given the controlled provisioning for bad debt, digitalization and efficiency initiatives, costs from operations had a -1.6% decline y-o-y.
EBITDA totaled R$4,933 million (+1.2% y-o-y) in 4Q21, with a recurring EBITDA margin of 42.9%.
Net income totaled R$6.2 billion, (+30.6% y-o-y) and Free Cash Flow after Leasing payments amounted R$7.4 billion in 2021, reflecting an efficient financial management. Dividend distribution of R$6.3 billion, representing a dividend yield of 7.7% and dividend payout of 101%.
Approval of the new Share Buyback Program and of the cancellation of treasury shares (14,046,652 shares or 0.83% of the capital stock).
To download the complete version of the Company's earnings release, please visit our website: http://www.telefonica.com.br/ir
