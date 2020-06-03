4Stop Selected in CyberTech100 for 2020

COLOGNE, Germany, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 4Stop ("FourStop GmbH"), a leading global provider for KYB, KYC, compliance and fraud prevention, announces its selection within the Cybertech100. This list is composed of the top 100 globally recognised most innovative providers of digital solutions of 2020, providing world-class cyber defences to financial institutions.

CyberTech is one of the fastest-growing sectors within the FinTech industry, with FinTech Global data showing investment in the space has grown 14x since 2014 to reach $3.4 billion last year.

FourStop GmbH

That surge in activity comes as financial services firms are increasingly moving towards digital operations and expanding their security budgets. According to a study by Gov.uk, finance and insurance firms increased their spending on cybersecurity by 23% YoY in 2019.

Given the considerable rise in appetite for the sector, the CyberTech100 was produced to identify the 100 innovative companies that every financial institution needs to know about when they consider and develop their information security and financial crime-fighting strategies.

The standout companies were chosen by a panel of industry experts and analysts who reviewed a study of over 1,000 CyberTech companies undertaken by FinTech Global, a data and research firm. The solution providers making the final list were recognised for their innovative use of technology to solve a significant industry problem, or to generate cost savings or efficiency improvements across the security value chain.

FinTech Global director Richard Sachar said, "Established financial institutions need to be aware of the latest security technology in the market to protect their organisations from data leaks and cyberattacks.

"The CyberTech100 list helps senior management filter through all the vendors in the market by highlighting the leading companies in sectors such as Threat Management, Data Governance, Cloud Security, Employee Risk and Fraud Prevention," he added.

4Stop was selected within the Cybertech100 for their leading KYB, KYC and compliance services, paired with their proprietary anti-fraud technology and data science, all available from a single API. They are establishing a real all-in-one solution for optimal risk management and fraud defence world-wide in a fail-safe, modern and future-proofed manner. Through one API, businesses have access to thousands of aggregated global data points and hundreds of premium global KYB and KYC data services. Bringing them the agility they need to enable data services when and where they require them with minimal to no touch on their operations and IT departments. Businesses can create fully customisable workflows with dynamic decision-making frameworks, receive advanced monitoring intelligence and fully automate their KYB, KYC and fraud defence. Entities can confidently anticipate risk and be empowered to make well-informed decisions, backed by quantifiable data to manage regulatory obligations and fraud risk – resulting in accelerated business performance – regardless of our online ecosystem evolution or regulatory advancements.

The CyberTech100 list is available at www.CyberTech100.com. More detailed information about the companies is available to download for free on the website.

For more information on 4Stop, please visit www.4stop.com or contact a representative directly at [email protected].

Related Images

4stop-selected-in-cybertech-100.jpg

4Stop selected in Cybertech 100

Related Links

4Stop

SOURCE FourStop GmbH