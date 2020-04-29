4WEB Medical Announces First Quarter Results

"The 4WEB Team is very pleased with our successful performance in the first quarter of 2020. In all likelihood we would have outperformed our record Q4 performance had the last two weeks of March not been interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. As many of our industry counterparts have done, 4WEB has made the necessary adjustments to ensure longterm stability. We are well situated to support our employees, surgeon and hospital partners as our industry reestablishes itself," said Jessee Hunt, 4WEB President and CEO.

4WEB's growth strategy, which focuses on product development, procedural based solutions and clinical research continued to pay off with wide spread adoption of the company's lateral spine program, demonstrating the power of combining 4WEB's best in class interbody technology with a premier access system, the Lattus 360. 4WEB and Lattus Spine, a medical device design and development company, entered into an exclusive partnership in 2018 focused on the Lattus 360 access system and program development services.

In addition to the success seen with the lateral program, 4WEB continues to benefit from product development with increased utilization of the recently released Stand-Alone Cervical Spine Truss SystemTM. The company has three additional major product launches planned during the course of this year.

About 4WEB Medical

4WEB Medical, founded in 2008 in Dallas, TX, is an implant device company. Thirty years of research in topological dimension theory led to the discovery of a novel geometry, the 4WEB, that can be used as a building block to create high-strength, lightweight web structures. The company leveraged this breakthrough, along with cutting-edge 3D printing technology, to develop 4WEB Medical's proprietary truss implant platform. The 4WEB Medical product portfolio includes the Cervical Spine Truss System™, Stand-Alone Cervical Spine Truss System™, Anterior Spine Truss System™, Posterior Spine Truss System™, Lateral Spine Truss System™ and the Osteotomy Truss System™. 4WEB is actively developing truss implant designs for tumor, trauma, and patient-specific orthopedic applications.

For more information about 4WEB Medical, 4WEB's Truss Implant Technology please visit www.4WEBMedical.com.

SOURCE 4WEB Medical

Related Links

http://www.4webmedical.com

