4WEB Medical Exceeds Q2 Growth Projections

4WEB revenue increased 95% in Q2 2021 over the prior year and 42% over Q2 2019. More importantly, the company had sequential revenue growth of over 20% Q1 to Q2 2021. Revenue growth was achieved by new product launches, expansion of distribution partners, and converting new surgeon users.

"4WEB is in a high growth phase and very pleased with both its year-over-year and sequential quarter-over-quarter growth in 2021," said Geoff Bigos, Vice President of Spine Sales. "The recent product launches of our stand alone cervical and ALIF interbody devices, along with our lumbar plating solution, have fueled our record performance."

4WEB reported more than 30% of its quarterly growth was driven by its stand alone product portfolio. Additionally, the company's new lumbar plating solution already represents more than 25% of total lateral revenue in the first three months post commercialization. The company has had more than 70,000 of its truss implants utilized since its first commercial launch in 2013.

"4WEB has successfully accomplished its goal of launching one high-impact product offering each quarter and expects sustained momentum from new products throughout the remainder of 2021," said Jim Bruty, Sr. Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "The pending releases of our hyperlordotic lateral implant, cervical plating solution, and stand alone anchor fixation technology each represent 4WEB's commitment to providing best-in-class procedural solutions to complement its existing interbody portfolio."

About 4WEB Medical



4WEB Medical, founded in 2008 in Dallas, TX, is an orthopedic implant company. Thirty years of research in topological dimension theory led to the discovery of a novel geometry, the 4WEB, that can be used as a building block to create high-strength, lightweight web structures. The company leveraged this breakthrough to develop 4WEB Medical's proprietary truss implant platform which was the first 510(k) cleared implant manufactured with 3D printing technology.

The 4WEB Medical product portfolio includes the Cervical Spine Truss System™, the Stand Alone Cervical Spine Truss System™, the Anterior Spine Truss System™, the Stand Alone Anterior Spine Truss System™, the Posterior Spine Truss System™, the Lateral Spine Truss System™, the Lumbar Spine Plating Solution, the Osteotomy Truss System™, and the Hammertoe Truss System™.

4WEB Medical is actively developing truss implant designs for tumor, trauma, and patient-specific applications.

