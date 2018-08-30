$5,000 At Stake For Four High School Social Good Projects At Dragon Challenge Competition On Sept 29

TUSTIN, Calif., Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dragon Kim Foundation, an Orange County-based non-profit which aims to develop student potential in the arts, athletics, and academics, will be hosting the highly-anticipated Dragon Challenge competition on September 29, where a panel of judges will select one of four finalist Dragon Kim Foundation Fellowship student projects to receive an additional $5,000 to continue their work in the community.

The four finalist projects were conceived and executed by high school students from Southern California who received financial support and mentorship from the Foundation to aid and empower underrepresented sectors of the population. The four projects are:

Capture Your Dreams : Young students at the Anaheim Boys and Girls Club learned the basics of filmmaking, enabling them to document and share their own stories. (Instagram)

: Young students at the Anaheim Boys and Girls Club learned the basics of filmmaking, enabling them to document and share their own stories. (Instagram) Code Open Sesame : Children at homeless and domestic violence shelters in Orange County were taught computer programming through ongoing skills clinics. (Website)

: Children at homeless and domestic violence shelters in were taught computer programming through ongoing skills clinics. (Website) Cookie Lab: Underprivileged students learned creativity and curiosity through science and the culinary arts; camps were held at three OC-area transitional housing facilities, ending with a science fair. (Website)

Underprivileged students learned creativity and curiosity through science and the culinary arts; camps were held at three OC-area transitional housing facilities, ending with a science fair. (Website) Saving Senior Stories: Priceless stories and life lessons from senior citizens were preserved for friends and family via mini-documentaries. (Video)

You can view videos of these four projects online.

"Together, our Dragon Kim Fellowship projects impacted hundreds of people, especially children, throughout Orange County this summer. We're empowering high schoolers to go out into the world and do good by sharing their passions," commented Executive Director, Grace Kim.

At the Dragon Challenge, the finalists will present to a panel of three distinguished judges, including:

Dr. Mohamed El-Erian , Chief Economic Adviser at Allianz, former CEO of PIMCO, chair of President Obama's Global Development Council, expert judge for the Financial Times /McKinsey Business Book of the Year award, multiple New York Times bestselling author, and named to Foreign Policy magazine's annual "Top 100 Global Thinkers" list from 2009-2012.

, Chief Economic Adviser at Allianz, former CEO of PIMCO, chair of President Obama's Global Development Council, expert judge for the /McKinsey Business Book of the Year award, multiple bestselling author, and named to magazine's annual "Top 100 Global Thinkers" list from 2009-2012. Marisa F. Thalberg , Global Chief Brand Officer of Taco Bell directing advertising, marketing, ecommerce, public relations, merchandising, and more for the $10B company; named one of the top 25 most influential CMOs in the world by Forbes among other accolades; serves on the boards of the International Women's Media Foundation and the Orange County School of the Arts (OCSA).

, Global Chief of Taco Bell directing advertising, marketing, ecommerce, public relations, merchandising, and more for the company; named one of the top 25 most influential CMOs in the world by among other accolades; serves on the boards of the International Women's Media Foundation and the Orange County School of the Arts (OCSA). Todd Hanson , Vice President of the Center for Engaged Philanthropy at the Orange County Community Foundation, where for 17 years he has worked with philanthropic donors to maximize the effectiveness and impact of their giving, and where he engages with over 100 nonprofit organizations each year.

Tickets for the Dragon Challenge event are available to the public at no cost via TicketLeap. The Dragon Challenge will take place on Saturday, Sept. 29, from 9:00am-10:30am at the Margaret A. Webb Theater in Santa Ana. Please contact us at fellowship@dragonkimfoundation.org to request press credentials for the competition and/or interviews with the Fellows or Foundation staff.

About the Dragon Kim Foundation

The Dragon Kim Foundation was established in 2015 as a 501(c)(3) non-profit by Grace and Daniel Kim to honor the memory of their late son Dragon Kim, who had been attending the Orange County School of the Arts. The mission of the Dragon Kim Foundation is to enable children to find, explore, and share their passions, in Athletics, Academics, and the Arts. Visit the website at http://dragonkimfoundation.org.

