$5.14 Billion Laminating Adhesives Markets - Global Outlook Report 2018-2027

The Global Laminating Adhesives market accounted for $2.38 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $5.14 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors such as increasing demand from the packaged food industry and rising demand for customer-friendly packaging are driving the market growth. However, the performance limitations of water-based adhesives may restrain the market growth.



Moreover, rising demand for flexible packaging industry due to the requirement of lightweight, easy handling, less space-consuming, longer shelf life, easy transit, damage resistance, and better printability packaging will provide ample opportunities for the growth of the market.



Laminating Adhesives are used for joining and gathering of various material surfaces. It is specially designed to append or fix two distinct surfaces together. The different chemical compositions of these adhesives include polyurethanes, polyvinyl acetate, epoxy, styrenic block, and ethylene-vinyl acetate. It is generally applicable in minimizing weight, vibration-dampening joint and spillage control of liquids or gases. It has its application in different industrial and domestic uses.



By resin, polyurethane segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to its growing usage in a wide range of applications such as automotive, bus & truck and rail to reduce the weight of vehicles. Polyurethane adhesives provide extremely strong bonding.



By geography, Asia-Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to rising manufacturing activities and expanding requirement for flexible packaging in countries, such as China, India, and Japan, the utilization of these adhesives is increasing in the region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Laminating Adhesives Market, By Component

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Two-Component

5.3 One-Component



6 Global Laminating Adhesives Market, By Resin

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Acrylic

6.3 Polyester

6.4 Polyurethane

6.5 Other Resins

6.5.1 Polyvinyl Acetate

6.5.2 Aliphatic Urethane

6.5.3 Vinyl Acetate

6.5.4 Nylon

6.5.5 Vinyl

6.5.6 Epoxy

6.5.7 Aromatic Urethane

6.5.8 Polyester Urethane



7 Global Laminating Adhesives Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Dry Lamination

7.3 Wet Lamination



8 Global Laminating Adhesives Market, By Adhesive Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Synthetic and Natural Rubber

8.3 Modified Polyolefin

8.4 Ethylene

8.5 Silicone

8.6 Other Adhesive Types



9 Global Laminating Adhesives Market, By Technology

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Radiation Curable

9.3 Solvent-Less

9.4 Combination Radiation Curable

9.5 Solvent-Based

9.6 Hot Melt

9.7 Reactive

9.8 Water-Based

9.8.1 Hardener

9.8.2 Water Based Heat Seal Coating

9.8.3 Dry Bond Lamination Adhesives

9.8.4 Wet Bond Lamination adhesives

9.9 Other Technologies

9.9.1 Electron Beam (EB)

9.9.2 Ultraviolet Light (UV)



10 Global Laminating Adhesives Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Woodwork & Furniture

10.3 Building & Construction

10.4 Footwear

10.5 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives

10.6 Other Applications



11 Global Laminating Adhesives Market, By End-User

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Automotive & Transportation

11.3 Industrial

11.3.1 Electronics

11.3.2 Window Films

11.3.3 Insulation

11.3.4 Other Applications

11.4 Packaging

11.4.1 Pharmaceuticals

11.4.2 Food & Beverage

11.4.3 Consumer Products

11.4.4 Other Packagings

11.4.4.1 Publications

11.4.4.2 Folding Cartons

11.4.4.3 Corrugated Cardboard



12 Global Laminating Adhesives Market, By Geography

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.2.1 US

12.2.2 Canada

12.2.3 Mexico

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Germany

12.3.2 UK

12.3.3 Italy

12.3.4 France

12.3.5 Spain

12.3.6 Rest of Europe

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.4.1 Japan

12.4.2 China

12.4.3 India

12.4.4 Australia

12.4.5 New Zealand

12.4.6 South Korea

12.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

12.5 South America

12.5.1 Argentina

12.5.2 Brazil

12.5.3 Chile

12.5.4 Rest of South America

12.6 Middle East & Africa

12.6.1 Saudi Arabia

12.6.2 UAE

12.6.3 Qatar

12.6.4 South Africa

12.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



13 Key Developments

13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

13.3 New Product Launch

13.4 Expansions

13.5 Other Key Strategies



14 Company Profiling

14.1 Dowdupont Inc.

14.2 Vimasco Corporation

14.3 DIC Corporation

14.4 Ashland Inc.

14.5 H.B. Fuller Company

14.6 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

14.7 Flint Group

14.8 3M

14.9 Arkema (Bostik)

14.10 Coim Group



