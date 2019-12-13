$5.19 Billion Agriculture Drone Market Outlook, 2025 - Emerging Economies in Asia-Pacific & Latin America Present Opportunities

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Agriculture Drone Market by Product (Hardware (Rotary Blade, Fixed Wing, Hybrid), Software), Application (Precision Agriculture, Livestock Monitoring, Smart Greenhouse, Irrigation, Precision Fish Farming), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global agriculture drones market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 31.1% from 2019 to reach $5.19 billion by 2025.



The growth in the agriculture drones market is mainly attributed to the growing population and rising pressure on the global food supply, increase in venture funding for development of agriculture drones, growing e-agriculture or information and communication technologies (ICTs), rising automation in agriculture, growing emphasis on enhancing agriculture efficiency, and rising need for water conservation across the globe. However, technical limitations of drones are likely to hinder the market growth to some extent.



The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the global agriculture drones market with respect to various types.The global agriculture drone market study presents historical market data in terms of value (2017 and 2018), estimated current data (2019), and forecasts for 2025-by product (hardware (rotary blade, fixed wing, and hybrid) and software), application (precision agriculture, livestock monitoring, smart greenhouse, irrigation, precision fish farming, and other applications), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at regional and country level.



On the basis of product type, hardware segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall agriculture drones market in 2019. Growing need for replacement, upgradation, and modification in the drone hardware components to increase the lifespan and performance of drones as well as to gain competitive advantage is driving the growth of this market. Rotary blade drone is estimated to command the largest share of the overall agriculture drones hardware market in 2019. The largest share of this segment is due to its greater maneuverability and compact design, easy to use nature, higher payload capacity, and comparatively lower price than the other types of drones. However, hybrid drones segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the agriculture drones market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region. North America is estimated to command the largest share of the global agriculture drones market in 2019. Rapid growth in population, growing demand for high quality crops, and rising disposable incomes are driving the growth of the agriculture drones market in this region. In addition, factors such as growing cost of labor, rising automation in agriculture, and favourable regulations on the use of small drones for agriculture are further supporting the growth in the demand for agriculture drones in this region.



Some of the key players operating in the global agriculture drones market are SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd., (China), AeroVironment, Inc. (U.S.), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel), PrecisionHawk Inc. (U.S.), Trimble Inc. (U.S.), Parrot S.A. (France), Microdrones GmbH (Germany), AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (U.S.), American Robotics, Inc. (U.S.), Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan), and Sentera, Inc. (U.S.), among others.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Product Analysis

3.3. Regional Analysis

3.4. Key Players



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Growing Global Population and Rising Pressure on Global Food Supply

4.2.2. Growth in Venture Funding for Development of Agriculture Drones

4.2.3. Growing E-Agriculture or Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) in Agriculture

4.2.4. Rising Automation in Agriculture

4.2.5. Growing Emphasis on Enhancing Agriculture Efficiency

4.2.6. Rising Need for Water Conservation

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. Technical Limitation of Drones

4.4. Opportunities

4.4.1. Emerging Economies: Asia-Pacific and Latin America

4.5. Challenges

4.5.1. Difficult Financial Situation

4.5.2. Quality of Data Captured

4.5.3. Lack of Technical Knowledge Among Farmers



5. Global Agriculture Drones Market, by Product

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Hardware

5.2.1. Introduction

5.2.2. Rotary Blade Drones

5.2.3. Fixed Wing Drones

5.2.4. Hybrid Drone

5.3. Software

5.3.1. Flight Management Software

5.3.2. Data Management Software

5.3.3. Drone Mapping Software

5.3.4. Image Processing Software

5.3.5. Data Analytics Software



6. Global Agriculture Drones Market, by Application

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Precision Agriculture

6.2.1. Field Mapping

6.2.2. Crop Health Monitoring

6.2.3. Variable Rate Applications

6.2.4. Others

6.3. Livestock Monitoring

6.4. Smart Greenhouse

6.5. Irrigation

6.6. Precision Fish Farming

6.7. Others



7. Geographic Analysis

7.1. Introduction

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.5. Rest of World



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Introduction

8.2. New Product Launches

8.3. Partnerships, Collaboration, and Agreement

8.4. Upgradation



9. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments)

9.1. SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.

9.2. Parrot S.A.

9.3. PrecisionHawk Inc.

9.4. AeroVironment Inc.

9.5. Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

9.6. Trimble Inc.

9.7. Microdrones GmbH

9.8. AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

9.9. American Robotics Inc.

9.10. Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

9.11. Sentera Inc.



