$5.2 Billion Worldwide Vibration Control System Market to 2026 - Featuring Trelleborg, Isolation Technology & DynaTronics Among Others

The Global Vibration Control System Market size is expected to reach $5.2 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 10.1% CAGR during the forecast period. Vibration control systems are isolation systems that respond dynamically to incoming vibrations. Vibration control systems can be used in a stationery or moving body/machine to control vibrations that cause friction and other disturbances. Vibration control systems ensure adequate machine parts operation, wear & tear, heat generation, energy loss, cracks & breakage, etc., and can be used for different industrial applications.



Vibrations or oscillations are simple movements that are repeated over time. Controlling slosh, vibration, and sway depends on wave physics manipulation. Oscillating waves usually take the form of asymmetric sinusoidal waves in industrial machinery which vary in amplitude and frequency. The alternative to or the speeding down of bulking machines is to use adaptive motion control that is software based. This software functions in two ways: vibration avoiding and damping. Technology which avoids vibration essentially filters vibrations caused by very dynamic movements. Damping technology, on the other hand, utilizes external feedback to mitigate kinetic energy to control vibration.



Both the fast-growing automotive and aviation industries are projected to fuel market growth over the forecast period. A key driving force for the demand is the accelerated production of next-generation VCS for aircraft to minimize vibration. Anti-vibration devices such as bushing and mounting are also used in the automotive industry to reduce vibration. They help to increase the vehicle performance as well as the product life cycle.



On the other hand, factors such as stringent industry regulations, high device costs and component reliability problems are anticipated over the years to inhibit market growth. VCS manufacturers are forced to upgrade their design by the stringent regulations and policies imposed by US defense and airline authorities. In recent years, because of the less reliability of various parts, including actuators, sensors, and controllers, the aviation industry has also started to use anti-vibration control systems. This, in effect, hampers market growth.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Parker-Hannifin Corporation (LORD Corporation), Total S.A. (Hutchinson S.A.), Trelleborg AB, Fabreeka International, Inc. (Stabilus S.A.), Isolation Technology, Inc., Catalyst Acoustics Group (The Stephens Group, LLC ), Sentek Dynamics Inc., DynaTronics Corporation Ltd., Dynamic Solutions Systems, Inc., Crystal Instruments Corporation.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Vibration Control System Market, by Type

1.4.2 Global Vibration Control System Market, by End User

1.4.3 Global Vibration Control System Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.1.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.1.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.1.3 Geographical Expansions

3.1.4 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.2 Top Winning Strategies

3.2.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2019)

3.2.2 Key Strategic Move: (Product Launches and Product Expansions : 2015, Sep - 2019,Feb) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Vibration Control System Market by Type

4.1 Global Vibration Control System Motion Control Market by Region

4.2 Global Vibration Control System Motion Control Market by Type

4.2.1 Global Vibration Control System Springs Market by Region

4.2.2 Global Vibration Control System Hangers Market by Region

4.2.3 Global Vibration Control System Washers & Bushes Market by Region

4.2.4 Global Other Motion Control Type Vibration Control System Market by Region

4.3 Global Vibration Control System Vibration Control Market by Region

4.4 Global Vibration Control System Market by Vibration Control Type

4.4.1 Global Isolating Pads Vibration Control System Market by Region

4.4.2 Global Isolators & Others Vibration Control System Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Vibration Control System Market by End User

5.1 Global Manufacturing Vibration Control System Market by Region

5.2 Global Automotive Vibration Control System Market by Region

5.3 Global Electrical & Electronics Vibration Control System Market by Region

5.4 Global Aerospace & Defense Vibration Control System Market by Region

5.5 Global Oil & Gas Vibration Control System Market by Region

5.6 Global Others Vibration Control System Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Vibration Control System Market by Region

6.1 North America Vibration Control System Market

6.2 Europe Vibration Control System Market

6.3 Asia Pacific Vibration Control System Market

6.4 LAMEA Vibration Control System Market



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 Parker-Hannifin Corporation (LORD Corporation)

7.1.1 Company Overview

7.1.2 Financial Analysis

7.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.1.4 Research & Development Expense

7.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.1.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.1.6 SWOT Analysis

7.2 Total S.A. (Hutchinson S.A.)

7.2.1 Company Overview

7.2.2 Financial Analysis

7.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.2.4 Research & Development Expense

7.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.2.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.3 Trelleborg AB

7.3.1 Company Overview

7.3.2 Financial Analysis

7.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.3.4 Research & Development Expense

7.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.3.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

7.3.5.2 Geographical Expansions:

7.4 Fabreeka International, Inc. (Stabilus S.A.)

7.4.1 Company Overview

7.4.2 Recent strategies and developments:

7.4.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.5 Isolation Technology, Inc.

7.5.1 Company Overview

7.6 Catalyst Acoustics Group (The Stephens Group, LLC )

7.6.1 Company Overview

7.7 Sentek Dynamics, Inc.

7.7.1 Company Overview

7.7.2 Recent strategies and developments:

7.7.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.8 DynaTronic Corporation Ltd.

7.8.1 Company Overview

7.8.2 Recent strategies and developments:

7.8.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.9 Dynamic Solutions Systems, Inc.

7.9.1 Company Overview

7.1 Crystal Instruments Corporation

7.10.1 Company Overview

7.10.2 Recent strategies and developments:

7.10.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.10.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:



