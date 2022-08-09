$5.3 Billion V2X Market for Vehicle to Everything Markets, 2027

DUBLIN , Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "V2X Market for Vehicle to Everything by Connection Type (Cellular and Non-cellular), Communications Type (V2V, V2I, V2P, etc.), Vehicle Autonomy Level, Safety and Commercial Applications 2022 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates the V2X market including technologies, solutions, and major players. The report provides analysis of market challenges, opportunities, and overall business outlook. V2X communications types covered in this report include V2V, V2I, V2H, V2N, V2D, V2P, V2G, and Vehicle-To-Cloud. The report also covers ADA types including On-Board and Embedded ADAS. The report includes detailed forecasts for the aforementioned market areas from 2022 to 2027.

V2V communications research dates back to the Vehicle Infrastructure Integration Initiative in 2003 and even earlier to the Automated Highway System (AHS) research of the 1990s. V2V and V2I derive their basic design from the Intelligent Vehicle Highway Systems (IVHS) concept, which was later renamed to ITS.



V2V technology involves a small box that is fixed either on the dash or A-pillar of the vehicle. The system includes a strong Wi-Fi router and the V2V box sends signals to and receives signals from other cars on the road. The system has a range of about 300-meter radius in urban areas and up to a kilometer on flat open ground.



V2V technology is well known and widely used but the more basic V2X system is equally important. V2X systems use the same technology as V2V but V2X has the functionality that allows the car to communicate with the road infrastructure. It uses the same in-car box to communicate to other cars and can also be used to communicate with the systems that operate stoplights, on-ramp meters, and message boards.



V2V and V2X technology promises to be a crucial part of the future of transport and the vehicles market. The V2X market is still only emerging and it includes V2V and V2I communications technologies.



The V2V market mainly includes aftermarket vendors while V2I includes electronic toll collection and electronic payment applications. The technology also becomes an extension to common networked solutions of the technology world, further extending the market for these network solutions. V2X technologies can dramatically improve road safety and also provide solutions to the increasingly critical issues of efficiency and traffic congestion.



V2X technologies will have a greater role when it is integrated into autonomous cars. The world of autonomous cars would make extensive use of V2V or V2X systems and the growth of these two technologies would rely on one another once they gain greater market acceptance and prominence.

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary



2.0 Introduction

2.1 Overview

2.1.1 Impetus for V2V

2.1.2 V2V Technologies

2.1.3 Vehicle to Everything

2.2 Beyond Personal Motor Vehicles

2.2.1 Rail to Everything

2.2.2 Ship to Everything

2.2.3 Airplane to Everything

2.3 Important Technologies

2.3.1 WiFi

2.3.1.1 WiFi Direct

2.3.2 WiFi-Based Technologies

2.3.3 Light Detection and Ranging

2.3.4 Dedicated Short Range Communications

2.3.5 LTE Direct

2.3.6 More on Cellular Support of V2X

2.4 Related Technologies and Solutions

2.4.1 Self-Driving and Autonomous Automobiles

2.4.2 Intelligent Transportation Systems



3.0 V2X Market Drivers

3.1 Commitments to Improving Transportation Systems

3.1.1 Americas

3.1.2 Asia

3.1.3 Europe

3.2 Applications

3.2.1 Enterprise

3.2.1.1 Fleet Management

3.2.1.2 Connecting Consumers to Retail

3.2.2 Connected Consumers

3.2.2.1 Entertainment

3.2.2.2 Social Networking

3.2.2.3 Safety and Security

3.2.3 Government

3.2.3.1 Intelligent Transportation

3.2.3.2 Smart Cities



4.0 V2X Technology Drivers

4.1 Technology Availability and Applicability

4.1.1 Broadband

4.1.2 Software

4.1.2.1 Android Auto

4.1.2.2 Windows Embedded Automotive 7

4.1.2.3 Mirrolink

4.1.3 D2D Technologies

4.2 Solutions: Health, Safety, and Lifestyle

4.2.1 Incident Alerts

4.2.2 Real-time Traffic Feeds

4.2.3 Entertainment

4.2.4 Social Networking

4.2.5 Advertising

4.2.6 Commerce



5.0 V2X Impact on Industry Verticals

5.1 Public Safety

5.2 Insurance

5.3 Manufacturing

5.4 Retail

5.5 Transportation

5.6 Healthcare

5.7 Government

5.8 Education

5.9 Banking



6.0 V2X Connected Vehicle Ecosystem

6.1 Vehicle Manufacturers

6.1.1 Select Companies and Solutions

6.1.1.1 Audi

6.1.1.2 Daimler

6.1.1.3 BMW

6.1.1.4 Fiat Chrysler

6.1.1.5 Ford Motor Company

6.1.1.6 General Motors

6.1.1.7 Honda

6.1.1.8 Hyundai

6.1.1.9 Nissan

6.1.1.10 Toyota

6.2 Software Developers

6.3 V2X Platform and Solution Providers

6.3.1 Select Companies and Solutions

6.3.1.1 AT&T

6.3.1.2 Google

6.3.1.3 IBM

6.3.1.4 Intel

6.3.1.5 Verizon

6.3.1.6 Qualcomm

6.3.1.7 Cohda Wireless

6.3.1.8 V2X Network

6.3.1.9 Bosch Mobility Solution

6.3.1.10 Continental AG

6.3.1.11 Autotalks Ltd.

6.3.1.12 NXP Semiconductor

6.3.1.13 Kapsch TrafficCom

6.3.1.14 DENSO

6.3.1.15 Infineon Technologies

6.3.1.16 Harman International

6.3.1.17 STMicroelectronics

6.4 Content Providers

6.5 Commerce Companies

6.6 Standardization and Industry Groups

6.6.1 3rd Generation Partnership Project

6.6.2 5G Automotive Association

6.6.3 Automotive Grade Linux

6.6.4 Car Connectivity Consortium

6.6.5 CAR 2 CAR Communication Consortium

6.6.6 Federal Communications Commission

6.6.7 Open Automobile Alliance

6.6.8 SmartDeviceLink Consortium

6.6.9 National Highway Traffic Safety Administration



7.0 V2X Market Trends and Use Cases

7.1 V2X with Intelligent Traffic Control

7.2 Cyber Security and Application Scenarios for V2X

7.3 V2X with Dedicated Short Range Communication

7.4 Use Cases



8.0 V2X Market Analysis and Forecasts 2022 - 2027

8.1 Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety 2022 - 2027

8.2 Solutions by Type 2022 - 2027

8.3 Human-driven and Autonomous 2022 - 2027

8.4 Autonomous Vehicle 2022 - 2027

8.5 Human Driven 2022 - 2027

8.6 Applications 2022 - 2027

8.7 Connectivity 2022 - 2027

8.8 Cellular Communication Technology / Brought in Connectivity 2022 - 2027

8.9 Non-Cellular Communication Technology / Embedded Connectivity 2022 - 2027

8.10 System Segments 2022 - 2027

8.11 In-Car Services 2022 - 2027

8.12 Region 2022 - 2027



9.0 Summary and Conclusions



10.0 Appendix: Technologies Supporting V2X

10.1 LTE

10.2 5G

10.3 Edge Computing

10.4 Connected Vehicle Apps and Content



