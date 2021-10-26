5.30% CAGR in Landfill Gas Market 2021-2025 | Growing Demand for Energy Worldwide to Boost Growth | Technavio

Oct 26, 2021, 10:30 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The landfill gas market is poised to grow by USD 401.57 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.30% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Advanced Disposal Services Inc., Ameresco Inc., Ares Management LLC, Biffa Plc, Covanta Holding Corp., Energy Developments Ltd., General Electric Co., Pennon Group Plc, VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA, and Waste Management Inc. are some of the major market participants.
The growing demand for energy worldwide will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Landfill Gas Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Landfill Gas Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Electricity
- Direct Use
- Alternate Fuels
- Combined Heat and Power
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Landfill Gas Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our landfill gas market report covers the following areas:
- Landfill Gas Market size
- Landfill Gas Market trends
- Landfill Gas Market analysis
- Landfill Gas Market vendors
- Landfill Gas Market segmentation
This study identifies increase in MSW generation is positively impacting the market growth during the next few years.
Landfill Gas Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the Landfill Gas Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Landfill Gas Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist landfill gas market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the landfill gas market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the landfill gas market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of landfill gas market vendors
|
Landfill Gas Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.30%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 401.57 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.20
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 45%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, Germany, France, US, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Advanced Disposal Services Inc., Ameresco Inc., Ares Management LLC, Biffa Plc, Covanta Holding Corp., Energy Developments Ltd., General Electric Co., Pennon Group Plc, VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA, and Waste Management Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Electricity - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Direct use - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Alternate fuels - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Combined heat and power - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Advanced Disposal Services Inc.
- Ameresco Inc.
- Ares Management LLC
- Biffa Plc
- Covanta Holding Corp.
- Energy Developments Ltd.
- General Electric Co.
- Pennon Group Plc
- VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA
- Waste Management Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
