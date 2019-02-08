$5.4 Bn Inserts & Dividers Market Outlook - Global Forecasts Report 2017-2026

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Inserts & Dividers - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Inserts & Dividers market accounted for $2,897.51 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $5,409.58 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2017 to 2026.



Some of the factors such as growing demand from chemical and pharmaceutical industry and rising utilization of packaged beverages are fueling the market growth. However, usage of alternative product such as bubble wraps is restraining the market growth.



Inserts and Dividers are the partitions made in cartons and boxes to efficiently pack fragile products. The big cartons or boxes are divided into suitable size cells that can best hold the product to be packed and maintain a desirable space between the products so as to minimize the breakage and damage of the product during transportation and logistics. Attributed by its safety features, industries such as pharmaceuticals, beverage and cosmetics are using inserts and dividers for packaging their products which are generally stored in glass bottles and hence are more fragile and prone to breakage during shipping and transportation.



Amongst End User, Food & Beverage segment accounted held significant market share during the forecast period due to the growing consumption of packaged beverages. The inserts & dividers are gaining popularity due to its wide application in food & beverage industry. Global companies' initiatives will further encourage consumers to use inserts & dividers.



By geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to have a growing market opportunity for Inserts and Divides due to the emerging pharmaceutical, food and beverage and cosmetic industry in this region.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Inserts & Dividers Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Dividers

5.2.1 Chipboard Dividers

5.2.2 Corrugated Dividers

5.3 Inserts

5.3.1 End Caps

5.3.2 Trays

5.3.3 Sheets

5.3.3.1 Pads

5.3.3.2 Platforms



6 Global Inserts & Dividers Market, By Material

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Paper

6.2.1 Corrugated Cardboard

6.2.2 Paperboard

6.3 Polymer

6.3.1 Polypropylene (PP)

6.3.2 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

6.3.3 High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

6.3.4 Foam

6.3.5 Other Materials

6.3.5.1 Polyamide

6.3.5.2 Polystyrene



7 Global Inserts & Dividers Market, By Partition Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Chipboard Inserts

7.3 Die Cut Inserts

7.4 Fiber Inserts



8 Global Inserts & Dividers Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Personal Care & Cosmetics

8.3 Industrial Goods

8.4 Food & Beverage

8.5 Electronics

8.6 Consumer Goods

8.7 Automotive

8.8 Pharmaceuticals

8.9 Other End Users



9 Global Inserts & Dividers Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 The Golden Box

11.2 Storopack Hans Reichenecker GmbH

11.3 Smurfit Kappa Group plc

11.4 Riverside Paper Co. Inc.

11.5 Packaging Corporation of America

11.6 NEFAB Group

11.7 Myton Industries Inc.

11.8 Multicell Packaging Inc.

11.9 Mount Vernon Packaging, Inc..

11.10 Micor Packaging Pty Ltd

11.11 M & M Box Partitions Co

11.12 Kraft Group, LLC.

11.13 International Paper Company

11.14 Innerpak Inc.

11.15 Imperial Printing & Paper Box Mfg. Co.

11.16 GWP Group

11.17 DS Smith Plc.

11.18 Cascades Inc.

11.19 Cactus Corrugated Containers Inc.



