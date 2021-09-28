5.57 Mn units growth in Gasoline Particulate Filter Market For Passenger Cars Market 2021-2025 | Analyzing Growth in Auto Parts & Equipment Industry | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Sep 28, 2021, 17:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The global gasoline particulate filter market for passenger cars market is set to grow by 5.57 million units during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates the gasoline particulate filter market for passenger cars market to register a CAGR of over 16%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
Download Free Sample Report for Actionable insights on the trends and challenges that will help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies for 2021-2025.
Gasoline Particulate Filter Market For Passenger Cars Market Report Coverage
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base Year:
|
2020
|
Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021:
|
14.24%
|
Forecast Period:
|
2021 to 2025
|
2021 to 2025 CAGR:
|
16.48%
|
No. of Pages:
|
120
|
Incremental growth:
|
5.57 Million units
|
Segments covered:
|
Engine size; Geography
|
By Engine size
|
· Mid-size
· Full-size
|
· Compact-size
|
By Region
|
· Europe
|
· North America
|
· APAC
|
· South America
|
· MEA
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Corning Inc., Faurecia SE, Johnson Matthey Plc, NGK Insulators Ltd., NV Bekaert SA, Tenneco Inc., and Umicore are some of the major market participants. Factors such as government regulations on vehicular particulate emission levels and particulate matter emission and carbon build-up in GDI engines will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Gasoline Particulate Filter Market for Passenger Cars Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Gasoline Particulate Filter Market for Passenger Cars Market is segmented as below:
- Engine Size
- Mid-size
- Full-size
- Compact-size
- Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
Dig Deeper to Get Exhaustive Analytical Insights Right Here!
Gasoline Particulate Filter Market for Passenger Cars Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the gasoline particulate filter market for passenger cars market in the auto parts and equipment industry include Corning Inc., Faurecia SE, Johnson Matthey Plc, NGK Insulators Ltd., NV Bekaert SA, Tenneco Inc., and Umicore. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Gasoline Particulate Filter Market for Passenger Cars Market size
- Gasoline Particulate Filter Market for Passenger Cars Market trends
- Gasoline Particulate Filter Market for Passenger Cars Market analysis
The increasing adoption of gasoline direct injection (GDI) engines in cars is likely to emerge as one of the major trends in the market. However, the growing adoption of alternatives to GPF will challenge the growth of the market.
Gain instant access to our repository of 17,000+ market research reports covering over 800 technologies for Benchmarking your Marketing Strategies to lead among competitors.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the gasoline particulate filter market for passenger cars market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Automotive Cabin Air Filter Market - Global automotive cabin air filter market is segmented by end-user (aftermarket and OEM), application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Automotive Filters Market - Global automotive filters market is segmented by type (air filters, oil filters, and fuel filters) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Gasoline Particulate Filter Market for Passenger Cars Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist gasoline particulate filter market for passenger cars market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the gasoline particulate filter market for passenger cars market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the gasoline particulate filter market for passenger cars market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gasoline particulate filter market for passenger cars market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Engine size
- Market segments
- Comparison by Engine size
- Mid-size - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Full-size - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Compact-size - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Engine size
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Corning Inc.
- Faurecia SE
- Johnson Matthey Plc
- NGK Insulators Ltd.
- NV Bekaert SA
- Tenneco Inc.
- Umicore
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article