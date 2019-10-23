$5.6 Billion Collagen Markets, 2025 by Source (Porcine, Bovine, Marine, Chicken, Sheep), Application (Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Cosmetics, Healthcare)

DUBLIN, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Collagen Market by Product (Gelatine and Collagen Peptide), Source (Porcine, Bovine, Marine, Chicken, Sheep), Application (Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Cosmetics, Healthcare), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global collagen market is expected to reach $5.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025

The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the growing use of collagen in food industries, growing inclination towards protein consumption and nutricosmetics, increasing applications in healthcare, and growing use of collagen-based biomaterials. However, factors such as safety concerns, religious constraints, and the growing use of alternatives are restraining the growth of this market to some extent.



The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the global collagen market with respect to various types. The global collagen market is segmented on the basis of product (gelatin and collagen peptide), source (porcine, bovine, marine, chicken, sheep, and others), application (food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, healthcare, and technical), and geography.

On the basis of product type, gelatin is expected to hold the largest share of the overall collagen market in 2019. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the increased demand from food and pharmaceutical industries owing to its outstanding stabilizing features and binding characteristics. The nutritional gummies, chewable soft capsules, and enteric capsules are the recent trends in pharma drug deliveries where the mass volume of gelatin is being used. Growing inclination towards protein consumption among the general population and rising consumption of bakery products across the globe have sparked the gelatin market in recent years.



On the basis of source, porcine skin continues to be the most favored source of collagen during the forecast period, due to its abundant availability, characteristics of being similar to human collagen, and wide range of healthcare applications.



Geographically, the global collagen market is segmented into six major regions namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the overall collagen market in 2019. The large share of this region is mainly attributed to the huge consumption of cosmeceuticals and nutraceuticals, rise in research and development activities, well-established food and healthcare industry, and easy availability of raw materials. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.3. Restraints

4.4. Opportunities

4.5. Challenges

4.6. Regulatory Analysis

4.6.1. North America

4.6.2. Europe

4.6.3. Asia-Pacific



5 Global Collagen Market, by Product

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Gelatin

5.3. Collagen Peptide



6 Global Collagen Market, by Source

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Porcine

6.3. Bovine

6.4. Fish

6.5. Chicken

6.6. Sheep

6.7. Other Animals



7 Global Collagen Market, by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Food and Beverages

7.2.1. Beverages

7.2.2. Confectionary

7.2.3. Dairy

7.2.4. Meat and Fish Products

7.2.5. Others

7.3. Pharmaceuticals

7.3.1. Hard Gel Capsules

7.3.2. Soft Gel Capsules

7.3.3. Microencapsulation

7.4. Nutraceuticals

7.4.1. Sports Nutrition

7.4.2. Weight Management

7.5. Healthcare

7.5.1. Wound Healing

7.5.2. Bone Health

7.5.3. Joint Health

7.6. Cosmetics

7.7. Technical



8 Global Collagen Market, by Geography

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.2.1. U.S.

8.2.2. Canada

8.2.3. Mexico

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. Germany

8.3.2. France

8.3.3. U.K.

8.3.4. Italy

8.3.5. Spain

8.3.6. Rest of Europe

8.4. Asia-Pacific

8.4.1. China

8.4.2. India

8.4.3. Japan

8.4.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.5. Rest of the World

8.5.1. Latin America

8.5.2. Africa

8.5.3. Middle East



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

9.3. New Product Launches

9.4. Expansions



10 Company Profiles

10.1. Rousselot (Part of Darling Ingredients Inc.)

10.2. GELITA AG

10.3. Weishardt

10.4. Tessenderlo Group NV

10.5. Nitta Gelatin Inc.

10.6. LAPI GELATINE S.p.a.

10.7. ITALGELATINE S.p.A.

10.8. Ewald-Gelatine GmbH

10.9. REINERT GROUP Ingredients GmbH

10.10. Trobas Gelatine B.V.

10.11. GELNEX

10.12. Junc Gelatines SL

10.13. Holista CollTech Ltd.

10.14. Collagen Solutions plc

10.15. Advanced Biomatrix, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gfh1h6

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

