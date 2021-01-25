$5.6 Billion Worldwide Attack Helicopter Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

News provided by

Research and Markets

Jan 25, 2021, 15:30 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Attack Helicopter - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to the 7th edition of this report. The 140-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Global Attack Helicopter Market to Reach $7.1 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Attack Helicopter estimated at US$5.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the period 2020-2027.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR

The Attack Helicopter market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

  • Airbus Helicopters
  • Bell Helicopter Textron, Inc.
  • Boeing Company
  • Denel Aeronautics
  • Hindustan Aeronautics Limited
  • Leonardo S. p. A
  • Md Helicopters, Inc.
  • Russian Helicopters, JSC
  • Turkish Aerospace Industries, Inc. (TAI)

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Attack Helicopter Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 44

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bewk4


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

$729.3 Billion Worldwide Recycled Metals Industry to 2027 -...

Insights on the Sheet Metal Fabrication Services Global Market to ...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics