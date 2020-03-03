$5.6B Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Markets, Users, and Reimbursement Policies to 2025
Mar 03, 2020, 09:15 ET
DUBLIN, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Market, Users, Reimbursement Policy, Global Analysis, CGM Components Market, Diabetes (Type 1 & 2) Population, & Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Market is expected to surpass USD 5.6 billion by the end of 2025.
The main variables that fuel the development of the industry are; many researchers around the world show that CGM is quite efficient than glucose meter, increased per capita revenue, growth in ageing population, simple to use, rise in general diabetic population, etc. Besides, enhancing state-of-the-art technology will further enhance the continuous monitoring device for glucose in the future.
Several clinical trials have been conducted worldwide and the results show effective use of CGM and better control of glucose meter glycemics. According to the research analysis, CGM's reimbursement has enhanced significantly in many developed countries, and coverage is also quite inclusive.
Scope of the Report
- CGM Market & Forecast: In this report, CGM market is fragmented into two parts; CGM transmitter market and CGM Sensor Market. The report covers 11 countries along with their growth factors.
- CGM Users & Forecast: The report has computed CGM user of top 11 countries. Historical data is computed from 2011-2019 and forecast data is shown from 2020-2025.
- Reimbursement Policy: This report provides changing picture of Reimbursement Policy on CGM (Continuous Glucose Monitoring) globally and for all the 11 countries given in the report. Reimbursement model of 11 countries that will give the reader overall situation of CGM acceptance across private and public hospitals and insurer.
- Diabetes Population: Report covers population & forecast of 11 countries (Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes)
- Growth Factors: This report studies the key factor that would help the CGM industry to outperform.
- Challenges: The problems being faced by the CGM technology and industry.
How the Market has been Defined?
- At the preliminary level, we have taken diabetes population of the country in the form of diabetes type1 population + diabetes type 2 population.
- CGM is mostly used by patients that use insulin pump. Then we have identified CGM user of all the 11 countries separately by studying government portals, reimbursement policies and several credible sources like diabetes.org, JDRF and National Center for Biotechnology Information, pub-med and hundreds of other sources. Besides, we have also talked to various stake holders associated with the diabetes, and CGM (Continuous Glucose Monitoring) industry.
- For defining the CGM market we have studied the prices of several models of CGM device. After that CGM market is computed by identifying the number of CGM user in each country and multiplying it with number average cost of continuous glucose monitoring device. Average cost of CGM has been calculated by adding all three components like Receiver, Sensor and Transmitter.
Forecast Model
Multiple factors and variables have taken into consideration to forecast the CGM user and CGM market:
- Overall Diabetes Population
- Type 1 Diabetes Population
- Government Reimbursement Policies
- Cost of Continuous Glucose Monitoring Device
- Efficacies of CGM Devices Over Conventional Device
- Per Capita GDP Income
- Private Insurance Companies
- Technological Advancement of Device
- Research and Development
- Trend Analysis of Historical Data
- Companies and Industry Growth Rate
- Competition from Abbott Freestyle Libre
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Research & Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Global - CGM User (2011-2025)
5. Global - CGM Market & Forecast (2011-2025)
6. By Components - CGM Market (2011-2025)
6.1 Glucose Sensor Market & Forecast
6.2 CGM Transmitter Market & Forecast
7. Share Analysis - CGM Market and CGM User
7.1 CGM Market Share
7.1.1 Glucose Sensor Market Share
7.1.2 CGM Transmitter Market Share
7.2 CGM User Share
8. Global CGM (Continuous Glucose Monitoring) Reimbursement Model
9. Abbott Freestyle Libre vs CGM (Continuous Glucose Monitoring)
10. United States Diabetes Population (2011-2025)
10.1 Type 1 & Type 2 Diabetes Population and Forecast
11. United States - CGM Market & Forecast
11.1 United States - CGM Market by Components
11.1.1 Glucose Sensor Market
11.1.2 CGM Transmitter Market
12. United States - CGM User (2011-2025)
13. CGM Reimbursement in United States
14. United Kingdom - Diabetes Analysis (2011-2025)
14.1 United Kingdom Diabetes Population (2011-2025)
14.1.1 Type 1 & Type 2 Diabetes Population and Forecast
15. United Kingdom - CGM Market & Forecast
15.1 United Kingdom - CGM Market by Components
15.1.1 Glucose Sensor Market
15.1.2 CGM Transmitter Market
16. United Kingdom - CGM User (2011-2025)
17. CGM Reimbursement in United Kingdom
18. Israel - Diabetes Analysis (2011-2025)
18.1 Israel Diabetes Population & Forecast
18.1.1 Type 1 Diabetes Population & Forecast
19. Israel - CGM Market & Forecast
19.1 Israel - CGM Market by Components
19.1.1 Glucose Sensor Market
19.1.2 CGM Transmitter Market
20. Israel - CGM User (2011-2025)
21. CGM Reimbursement in Israel
22. Germany - Diabetes Analysis (2011-2025)
22.1 Germany Diabetes Population (2011-2025)
22.1.1 Type 1 & Type 2 Diabetes Population and Forecast
23. Germany - CGM Market & Forecast
23.1 Germany - CGM Market by Components
23.1.1 Glucose Sensor Market
23.1.2 CGM Transmitter Market
24. Germany - CGM User (2011-2025)
25. CGM Reimbursement in Germany
26. Netherlands - Diabetes Analysis (2011-2025)
26.1 Netherlands Diabetes Population (2011-2025)
26.1.1 Type 1 & Type 2 Diabetes Population and Forecast
27. Netherlands - CGM Market & Forecast
27.1 Netherlands - CGM Market by Components
27.1.1 Glucose Sensor Market
27.1.2 CGM Transmitter Market
28. Netherlands - CGM User (2011-2025)
29. CGM Reimbursement in Netherlands
30. Sweden - Diabetes Analysis (2011-2025)
30.1 Sweden Diabetes Population (2011-2025)
30.1.1 Type 1 & Type 2 Diabetes Population and Forecast
31. Sweden - CGM Market & Forecast
31.1 Sweden - CGM Market by Components
31.1.1 Glucose Sensor Market
31.1.2 CGM Transmitter Market
32. Sweden - CGM User (2011-2025)
33. CGM Reimbursement in Sweden
34. France - Diabetes Analysis (2011-2025)
34.1 France Diabetes Population & Forecast
34.1.1 Type 1 & Type 2 Diabetes Population & Forecast
35. France - CGM Market & Forecast
35.1 France - CGM Market by Components
35.1.1 Glucose Sensor Market
35.1.2 CGM Transmitter Market
36. France - CGM User (2011-2025)
37. CGM Reimbursement in France
38. Switzerland - Diabetes Analysis (2011-2025)
38.1 Switzerland Diabetes Population (2011-2025)
38.1.1 Type 1 & Type 2 Diabetes Population and Forecast
39. Switzerland - CGM Market & Forecast
39.1 Switzerland - CGM Market by Components
39.1.1 Glucose Sensor Market
39.1.2 CGM Transmitter Market
40. Switzerland - CGM User (2011-2025)
41. CGM Reimbursement in Switzerland
42. Australia Diabetes Population (2011-2025)
42.1 Australia Diabetes Population
42.1.1 Type 1 & Type 2 Diabetes Population and Forecast
43. Australia - CGM Market & Forecast
43.1 Australia - CGM Market by Components
43.1.1 Glucose Sensor Market
43.1.2 CGM Transmitter Market
44. Australia - CGM User (2011-2025)
45. CGM Reimbursement in Australia
46. Japan - Diabetes Analysis (2011-2025)
46.1 Japan Diabetes Population & Forecast
46.1.1 Type 1 & Type 2 Diabetes Population & Forecast
47. Japan - CGM Market & Forecast
47.1 Japan - CGM Market by Components
47.1.1 Japan - Glucose Sensor Market
47.1.2 Japan - CGM Transmitter Market
48. Japan - CGM User (2011-2025)
49. CGM Reimbursement in Japan
50. Canada - Diabetes Analysis (2011-2025)
50.1 Canada Diabetes Population & Forecast
50.1.1 Type 1 & Type 2 Diabetes Population & Forecast
51. Canada - CGM Market & Forecast
51.1 Canada - CGM Market by Components
51.1.1 Glucose Sensor Market
51.1.2 CGM Transmitter Market
52. Canada - CGM User (2011-2025)
53. CGM Reimbursement in Canada
54. Market Dynamics
54.1 Growth Drivers
54.1.1 Continuous Positive Cost Effective Analysis by Several Countries
54.1.2 CGM Technology Convenient for both Patients & Physicians
54.2 Challenges
54.2.1 Controversy regarding Clinical Benefits
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wpx4z9
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article