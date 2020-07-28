$5.7 Billion Revenue Opportunity to be Created for Fluids and Lubricants Manufacturers Globally by 2029, as per BIS Research

FREMONT, Calif., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a premium market intelligence report by BIS Research, titled "Fluids and Lubricants for Electric Vehicles - A Global & Regional Market Analysis: 2019-2029", the global fluids and lubricants market for electric vehicles (EVs) is expected to create an annual revenue opportunity of $5.7 billion by 2029.

Business Dynamics for the Global Fluids and Lubricants Market for the Electric Vehicles

With an expected rise in the demand for electric vehicles, automotive OEMs have put in motion ambitious plans to introduce new EV models into their target markets. Companies across the traditional automotive supply chain are looking for ways to maintain their relevance in this fast-changing automotive industry. Further, leading lubricant manufacturers and oil & gas companies, to stay relevant in this industry, are planning to introduce fluids and lubricants for electric vehicles.

According to Ajeya Saxena, Lead Analyst at BIS Research, "With more and more automotive OEMs driving EVs into the market, the need to improve the range and performance of these vehicles has become a priority. This, combined with increasing size of batteries and increasing number of electronic components in EVs, it is necessary to develop and adopt fluids and lubricants that are dielectric in nature. At the same time ensuring the cooling as well as lubrication of critical components of the vehicle."

A DEEP TECH M-A-P ­­­­­ design of fluids and lubricants for electric vehicles market intelligence provides holistic coverage of relevant markets, applications, and products. The market study covers aspects such as key trends, industry attractiveness, supply chain network/map, supply-demand analysis, profit margin analysis, overview of important additives, ecosystem/ongoing programs, business dynamics, and competitive analysis. The study provides sufficient and relevant depth and coverage to help you make confident and reliable business decisions for now and the future.

The market intelligence encompasses a study of applications of fluids and lubricants for electric vehicles, including comparison of applications in Electric Vehicles(EVs) and Internal Combustion Engines (ICE) vehicles, demand analysis (by vehicle type), and demand analysis (by propulsion type). Lastly, the products highlighted in the market study include demand analysis (by product type), demand analysis (by product type and application), demand analysis (by sales channel), pricing analysis, and technology roadmap. The market intelligence study covers the aforementioned aspects not only at a global level, but also minutely studies market by regions, as well as key countries,

Further, as a premium market study, BIS Research can also develop a custom offering - a focused mini-report on 'products & innovations'. This mini-report will have a 'products' section, along with related coverage from regions, competitive benchmarking, and company profiles.

This report is a compilation of research on more than 60 players in the global fluids and lubricants market for electric vehicles. It draws upon the insights from in-depth interviews with key opinion leaders of more than 50 leading companies, market experts, and vendors.

The report also profiles 19 suppliers and key ecosystem participants in the fluids and lubricants market for electric vehicles. ExxonMobil, Total, Shell, Castrol, Valvoline, and Lubrizol are some of the leading players profiled in the market study. Engineered Fluids, M&I Materials, and Dober are some of the emerging private companies in this field and have also been profiled in the study.

Who stands to gain from this report?

Oil & gas companies, as well as lubricant manufacturers who have traditionally supplied lubricants and fluids for ICE vehicles.

Automotive tier-1 suppliers who manufacture/optimize different auto-parts to improve efficiency and performance of the vehicles.

What can they find in this report?

Key trends impacting the EV industry, along with information on new technologies that fluids and lubricant manufacturers are adopting.

Details on how the demand for fluids and lubricants for electric vehicles will get shaped over the ten years (2019-2029) across different regions and countries.

Detailed insights and information of key companies operational in this market, including growth strategies, as well as their comparison against each other at a global, regional, and country level.

How this report can be of help?

Drive a successful growth strategy – Target those markets, at an opportune time, where the demand for EV specific fluids and lubricants is expected to rise.

Drive a successful product strategy - Which products are to be targeted if suppliers intend to capitalize on the EV revolution

Drive a successful competitive strategy – Know who the competition is and how they are responding to the EV revolution.

Insightful Questions Covered to Enable Companies take Strategic Decisions

What are the major trends that will shape the future of electric vehicles industry?

What are the key factors that impact the demand for fluids and lubricants in the electric vehicle industry?

What are the key strategies adopted by market players to ensure their market positioning?

What are the opportunities that suppliers of lubricants and fluids must capitalize upon to grow their market presence?

How does the supply chain function in the global fluids market for electric vehicles?

How is the supply-demand scenario expected to pan out for fluids and lubricants for electric vehicles?

Which type of fluid and lubricant provides an attractive investment opportunity in terms of current revenue generation and volume sales along with their future growth potential from 2019-2029?

What are the key application areas for different types of fluids and lubricants and which application area would help foster the future demand for different types of fluids and lubricants?

Which types of electric vehicles generate maximum demand for fluids and lubricants and how is the demand expected to grow in terms of value and volume over 2019-2029?

Who are the players that are catering to the demand for different EV fluids and how are they benchmarked against each other in different regions and countries?

Which regions and countries offer attractive opportunities to suppliers of fluids and lubricants for electric vehicles?

