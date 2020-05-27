$5.9 Billion Failure Analysis Market Outlook, 2025 - Implications of COVID-19, Trends & Developments, Key Players

DUBLIN, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Failure Analysis Market by Equipment (Optical Microscope, SEM, TEM, FIB, Scanning Probe Microscope, Dual Beam), Technology (SIMS, EDX, CMP, FIB, BIM, RIE), Application, & Geography - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global failure analysis market was valued at USD 3.9 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 5.9 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2020 to 2025.

A few key factors driving the growth of this market include the imposition of safety rules & regulations by governments and international bodies, rise in demand for failure analysis from the electronics & semiconductor industry, technological advancements in microscopes, and rising focus on nanotechnology and regenerative medicine.

Energy Dispersive X-Ray Spectroscopy (EDX) technology expected to hold the largest share of failure analysis market during the forecast period

This growth is anticipated due to the integration of EDX with failure analysis equipment such as Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM), Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM), and Scanning Transmission Electron Microscopy (STEM). EDX is widely used as an attachment for elemental analysis.

Focused Ion Beam System of the failure analysis market projected to grow at the highest CAGR of during the forecast period

FIBs are primarily used for semiconductor manufacturing. The development of commercially focused FIBs has led to their increased applications in the field of material sciences. In addition to circuit editing and Transmission Electron Microscopy (TEM) sample preparation, FIBs can now be used for microstructural analysis and prototyping nanomachining. The fastest growth of this segment can be attributed to the growing adoption of FIB systems in material science and bioscience applications.

Failure analysis market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

This growth is attributed to opportunities in emerging economies such as India and China, the establishment of collaboration centers for microscopy research, and increasing applications of correlative microscopy in life sciences and nanotechnology research in this region.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan), Carl Zeiss (Germany), JOEL, Ltd. (Japan), TESCAN OSRAY HOLDING (Czech Republic), Bruker (US), Semilab (Hungary), A&D Company, Ltd. (Japan), HORIBA, Ltd. (Japan), Leica Microsystems GmbH (Germany), Veeco Instruments (US), Oxford Instruments (UK), and Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg) are among a few major players in the failure analysis market.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Failure Analysis Market

4.2 Market in Asia-Pacific, by Equipment and Application

4.3 Market, by Technology

4.4 Market, by Geography

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Imposition of Safety Rules and Regulations by Governments and International Bodies

5.2.1.2 Rise in Demand for Failure Analysis from the Electronics & Semiconductor Industry

5.2.1.3 Technological Advancements in Microscopes

5.2.1.4 Rising Focus on Nanotechnology and Regenerative Medicine

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Ownership and Maintenance Cost

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Failure Analysis in Developing Countries

5.2.3.2 Integration of Microscopy with Spectroscopy

5.2.3.3 Use of Focused Ion Beam Systems to Study Biological Samples and Biomaterials

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Dearth of Skilled Professionals

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 COVID-19 Impact on Failure Analysis Market

6 Failure Analysis Market, by Equipment

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Optical Microscope

6.2.1 High Adoption of Optical Microscopes for Locating and Identifying External Defects to Drive the Market

6.3 Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM)

6.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Scanning Electron Microscopes in Various Industries Such As Material Science and SEMiconductors to Drive the Market

6.4 Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM)

6.4.1 High Adoption of Transmission Electron Microscopes for Life Science, Material Science, and Metallurgy to Drive the Market

6.5 Scanning Probe Microscope (SPM)

6.5.1 Increasing Demand for Atomic Force Microscopy from Miniature Electronic and SEMiconductor Devices is Driving the Market

6.6 Focused Ion Beam (FIB) System

6.6.1 Market for Focused Ion Beam Systems is Expected to Grow at the Highest CAGR during the Forecast Period

6.7 Dual Beam System

6.7.1 Market for Dual Beam Systems is Expected to Grow at the Second Highest CAGR during Forecast Period

6.8 Others

7 Failure Analysis Market, by Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Energy Dispersive X-Ray Spectroscopy (EDX)

7.2.1 EDX can be Coupled with SEM, TEM, and Stem Technologies, Which is Likely to Drive the Demand for This Technology

7.3 Secondary Ion Mass Spectroscopy (SIMS)

7.3.1 Wide Adoption of Sims in Material Science Applications is Likely to Drive the Segment

7.4 Focused Ion Beam (FIB)

7.4.1 Demand from Nanofabrication and Micromachining-Related Applications is Likely to Drive the FIB Segment

7.5 Broad Ion Milling (BIM)

7.5.1 High-Quality TEM Sampling Abilities are Likely to Drive the Demand for BIM Technology

7.6 Reactive Ion Etching (RIE)

7.6.1 Increased Product Density, Improved Yields, and Tighter Tolerances from the Electronics Industry are Likely to Boost the Demand for Reactive Ion Etching

7.7 Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM)

7.7.1 Increased Demand from SEMiconductors, Material Science, Electronics, and Nanotechnology for Topographic Analysis to Boost the SPM Segment

7.8 Others

7.9 Overview of Failure Analysis Techniques (Qualitative)

7.9.1 Destructive Physical Analysis (DPA)

7.9.2 Fault Tree Analysis (FTA)

7.9.3 Common-Mode Failure Analysis

7.9.4 Failure Modes and Effects Analysis (FMEA)

7.9.5 Sneak Circuit Analysis

8 Failure Analysis Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Electronics & SEMiconductor

8.2.1 SEMiconductor Manufacturing

8.2.1.1 Increasingly Complex Circuitry Leads to the Requirement for Failure Analysis of Different Electronic Components and Devices

8.2.2 Mems and Thin Film Production

8.2.2.1 Focused Ion Beam Systems are Used for Failure Analysis of Mems and Identification of Root Causes of These Failures

8.3 Industrial Science

8.3.1 Oil & Gas

8.3.1.1 FIB-SEM Systems Provide New Insights Related to the Reservoir Flow Control Mechanism for the Oil & Gas Vertical

8.3.2 Automotive and Aerospace

8.3.2.1 Increased Demand for Electronic Systems in Autonomous and Driverless Cars is Likely to Drive the Market for the Automotive Sector

8.3.3 Chemicals

8.3.3.1 Dual Beam Microscopes Carry Out the High-Fidelity 3D Characterization of Crystallography, Morphology, and Chemistry of Micro- and Submicro-Sized Features of Different Components

8.3.4 Power Generation

8.3.4.1 Scanning Electron Microscope High-Resolution Imaging is Used for the Analysis of Microstructural Changes in Power Plants

8.4 Material Science

8.4.1 Metals and Mining

8.4.1.1 High Adoption of Scanning Electron Microscopes, Transmission Electron Microscopes, and Focused Ion Beam Systems to Gain an Improved Understanding of the Physical Properties of Metals and Alloys

8.4.2 Paper and FIBer Materials

8.4.2.1 Focused Ion Beam Systems Provide Failure Analysis of Paper and FIBer Materials

8.4.3 Ceramic and Glass

8.4.3.1 Focused Ion Beam Systems Provide Nanofabrication, Milling, and Imaging of Ceramics and Glass

8.4.4 Polymers

8.4.4.1 High Adoption of Scanning Electron Microscopes in Modern Material Science Investigations into Polymers and Plastics is Driving the Segment

8.4.5 Nanofabrication

8.4.5.1 Focused Ion Beam Offers Patterning Solutions for Nanofabrication

8.5 Bioscience

8.5.1 Cellular Biology

8.5.1.1 Examination of 3D Cell and Tissue Architecture Using SEM and TEM is Boosting the Segment

8.5.2 Structural Biology

8.5.2.1 FIB-SEM Systems are Being Used Extensively for Studying Structural Biology

8.5.3 Biomedical Engineering

8.5.3.1 FIB and TEM Systems are Aiding Research Activities for Biotechnology and Implantable Biomedical Devices

8.5.4 Neuroscience

8.5.4.1 3D Biological Samples Imaging is Done Through FIB-SEM Systems

9 Failure Analysis Market, by Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 Increasing R&D and Growing Commercialization of Nanotechnology-Based Products are Driving the Demand for Failure Analysis in the Us

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Initiatives by Different Institutions, Research Laboratories, and Companies in Canada are Driving the Market

9.2.3 Mexico

9.2.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Advanced Technologies in Electronics & SEMiconductor and Material Science Verticals is Fueling the Demand for Failure Analysis Equipment in Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Favorable Funding Scenario for R&D in Microscopy, Growth in the Biotechnology Industry, and Rise in Focus on Nanotechnology are Driving the Failure Analysis Market in Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.2.1 Increase in R&D Investments in Biotechnology, Nanotechnology, and Life Sciences is Expected to Surge the Demand for Failure Analysis Equipment in the Uk

9.3.3 France

9.3.3.1 Growing Biotechnology Industry is Likely to Propel the Market Growth in France

9.3.4 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.1.1 Consistent and Increased Investments in R&D Activities by Key Players are Likely to Drive the Market in Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.2.1 Growing Demand for Failure Analysis Equipment from Electronics & SEMiconductor, Automotive, and Other Consumer Industries is Likely to Drive the Market

9.4.3 South Korea

9.4.3.1 Increased Adoption of FIB and FIB-SEM Systems and Solutions in Laboratories, Universities, and Manufacturing Companies is Contributing to the Growth of the Market in South Korea

9.4.4 India

9.4.4.1 Increase in Government Initiatives to Support the Growth of the Electronics & SEMiconductor Industry is Likely to Drive the Market in India

9.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 Rest of the World (RoW)

9.5.1 Middle East & Africa

9.5.1.1 Increase in Demand for Failure Analysis Equipment from Consumer Electronics, Automotive, and Aerospace & Defense Industries is Likely to Drive the Market in the Middle East & Africa

9.5.2 South America

9.5.2.1 Increase in Investments in Bioscience Research is Likely to Drive the Market in South America

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Player Ranking Analysis

10.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.3.1 Visionary Leaders

10.3.2 Innovators

10.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.3.4 Emerging Companies

10.4 Competitive Scenario

10.4.1 Product Launches and Developments

10.4.2 Acquisitions, Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

11.1.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

11.1.3 Carl Zeiss

11.1.4 Jeol Ltd.

11.1.5 Tescan Osray Holding

11.1.6 Bruker

11.1.7 Horiba, Ltd.

11.1.8 SEMilab

11.1.9 A&D Company Ltd.

11.1.10 Motion X Corporation

11.2 Right to Win

11.3 Other Key Players

11.3.1 Eurofins Scientific

11.3.2 Intertek Group PLC

11.3.3 Oxford Instruments

11.3.4 Raith Gmbh

11.3.5 Leica Microsystems

11.3.6 Veeco Instruments

11.3.7 Accu-Scope

11.3.8 Meiji Techno Co.

11.3.9 FIBics

11.3.10 Applied Beams

