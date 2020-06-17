5,900+ items to sell in Ritchie Bros. first-ever Northeast Regional auction next week

Featuring equipment from four locations, all items will be sold with online bidding only



NORTH EAST, MD, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - For the past few months Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has been conducting its site auctions as online-only bidding events and seen bidder registrations hit record levels. Next week, on June 23 – 24, the company will combine equipment from four different locations—North East, MD; North Franklin, CT; Pittsburgh, PA; and Williamsport, PA—into one big online-only auction with 5,900+ items.

"We would expect to see a lot of buyer crossover if we held these as individual events, so it just makes sense to combine for the convenience of our buyers and benefit of our sellers," said Dave Kreis, Sales Director, Ritchie Bros. "With 5,900+ items from 800+ owners, this will be one of our biggest events ever in this part of the country. We already have a ton of late-model, well-maintained equipment and trucks, with more being added every day. We encourage interested bidders to get online, get registered, and be ready to bid come auction day—you won't want to miss this one!"

Equipment highlights in the June 23 – 24 Northeast auction include 440+ truck tractors, 135+ excavators, 130+ aerial work platforms (boom & scissor lifts), 130+ dump trucks, 110+ compactors, 95+ flatbed trucks, 70+ loaders, 60+ skid steers, and more. All items will be sold without minimum bids or reserve prices. Visit rbauction.com for more info.

Ritchie Bros. will also be hosting a special Marketplace-E event leading up to next week's Northeast auction. More than 100 items are currently listed to be sold in the June 17 – 26 Markeplace-E event from consignors from the Northeast region and across the United States, with 'Make Offer' and 'Buy Now' bidding options available. For more information, visit ironplanet.com/mpe-northeast.

About Ritchie Bros.:

Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE and TSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offers live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with featured weekly auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; and Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales. The company's suite of multichannel sales solutions also includes Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions, a complete end-to-end asset management and disposition system. Ritchie Bros. also offers sector-specific solutions including GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Kruse Energy, plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

Photos and video for embedding in media stories are available at rbauction.com/media.

SOURCE Ritchie Bros.