$5.95 Bn Automotive Fuel Rail Market - Global Outlook & Forecasts 2017-2026

According to this report, the Global Automotive Fuel Rail market accounted for $4.18 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $5.95 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.
Increasing demand for hybrid electric vehicles, rising variety of vehicle manufacturing plants across the globe and constantly growing usage of vehicles are some of the key factors driving the market growth. However, huge initial cost of investment is hindering the market growth. Moreover, increase in development activities towards automobiles such as engine downsizing provides ample opportunities for the market growth.
The automotive fuel rail is a part of the fuel delivery system in a vehicle, containing different essential parts which have significance in the efficient delivery of fuel. The primary function of the automotive fuel rail and the fuel delivery system is of supplying fuel to the engine. It is a pipe used to deliver fuels to the individual fuel injectors on the internal combustion engines. Another main function of it is the optimal distribution of fuels such as the gasoline, methane, etc. to the injectors.
By Engine type, inline engine segment accounted largest demand for automotive fuel rail market due to their lower cost and simplicity. On other hand, hybrid electric vehicles segment witnessed considerable market growth. The huge demand of hybrid electric vehicles is due to their unique selling propositions as highly fuel efficient vehicles.
North America is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period, owing to the large mining industry and the growth of construction, agriculture and manufacturing industries and the raise in R & D activities related to aerospace and automobile industries.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Automotive Fuel Rail Market, By Vehicle Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Light commercial vehicles (LCV)
5.3 Passenger cars (PC)
5.4 Heavy commercial vehicles (HCV)
5.5 Electric Vehicles
5.5.1 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle
5.5.2 Hybrid Electric Vehicle
6 Global Automotive Fuel Rail Market, By Engine Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 V-Engine
6.3 Inline Engine
7 Global Automotive Fuel Rail Market, By Material
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Aluminum
7.3 Stainless steel
7.4 Steel-forged
7.5 Plastic
7.6 Other Materials
8 Global Automotive Fuel Rail Market, By Fuel Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 CNG
8.3 Petrol
8.4 Diesel
8.5 Alternative Fuel
8.6 Other Fuel Types
9 Global Automotive Fuel Rail Market, By Type Of Pressure System
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Low-Pressure
9.3 High-Pressure
10 Global Automotive Fuel Rail Market, By Sales Channel
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Aftermarket
10.3 OEM
11 Global Automotive Fuel Rail Market, By Application
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Transportation
11.3 House & Office Hold
11.4 Outdoor
11.5 Sports
11.6 Industrial & manufacturing facilities
11.7 Military
12 Global Automotive Fuel Rail Market, By Geography
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.2.1 US
12.2.2 Canada
12.2.3 Mexico
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 Germany
12.3.2 UK
12.3.3 Italy
12.3.4 France
12.3.5 Spain
12.3.6 Rest of Europe
12.4 Asia Pacific
12.4.1 Japan
12.4.2 China
12.4.3 India
12.4.4 Australia
12.4.5 New Zealand
12.4.6 South Korea
12.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
12.5 South America
12.5.1 Argentina
12.5.2 Brazil
12.5.3 Chile
12.5.4 Rest of South America
12.6 Middle East & Africa
12.12.1 Saudi Arabia
12.12.2 UAE
12.12.3 Qatar
12.12.4 South Africa
12.12.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
13 Key Developments
13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
13.3 New Product Launch
13.4 Expansions
13.5 Other Key Strategies
14 Company Profiling
14.1 Delphi Automotive Llp
14.2 Cooper Standard
14.3 Ti Fluid Systems (UK)
14.4 Continental Ag
14.5 Denso Corporation
14.6 Robert Bosch Gmbh
14.7 Keihin Corporation
14.8 Landi Renzo S.P.A.
14.9 Linamar Corporation
14.10 Standard Motor Products
14.11 Asini Seiki Co
14.12 Lynn Tilton Company
14.13 Usui Co., Ltd.
