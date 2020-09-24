5 Attorneys at Grewal Law, PLLC Honored in Super Lawyers® and Rising Stars 2020

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grewal Law, PLLC Attorneys Manvir "Mick" S. Grewal, David S. Mittleman and Scott Weidenfeller were selected to the 2020 Michigan Super Lawyers® list, and Attorneys John Fraser and Nolan L. Erickson were named to the 2020 Michigan Rising Stars list. The selection process for these lists is extraordinarily rigorous, resulting in only 5% of the nation's practicing attorneys being included in the Super Lawyers® list, and only 2.5% in the Rising Stars list.

The Super Lawyers® selection process is composed of four steps:

Nominations by a third party, such as through a managing partner survey, third party feedback or simple peer nomination.

by a third party, such as through a managing partner survey, third party feedback or simple peer nomination. Independent research on 12 professional achievement and peer recognition indicators, including verdicts, settlements and pro bono work.

on 12 professional achievement and peer recognition indicators, including verdicts, settlements and pro bono work. Peer evaluation in which candidates are evaluated by the Blue Ribbon Panel.

in which candidates are evaluated by the Blue Ribbon Panel. If an attorney passes the prior three steps, they are selected either to the Super Lawyers® or Rising Stars list.

There is one distinction between Super Lawyers® and Rising Stars, as the latter is reserved for attorneys 40 years old or younger who are in the first decade of their careers.

Selection to the Super Lawyers® or Rising Stars list requires a high degree of peer recognition for an attorney's accomplishments throughout their legal career, so it is a great honor to pass the selection and review processes and appear in these publications.

About Attorney Mick S. Grewal

Beginning his career in 1993, Attorney Grewal is now the founding and managing partner of Grewal Law, PLLC— an award-winning law firm with locations in Okemos, Grand Rapids and Northville, Michigan. He has earned many accolades during his practice, such as recognition from the Top Attorneys of Michigan and the Top Attorneys of North America. He is also a proud Martindale-Hubbell Distinguished Member. On top of that, he is affiliated with many Bar Associations, from Ingham County to Oakland County to Grand Rapids and more.

Furthermore, he dedicates time to participating in charitable events, most notably founding the "Heart of a Mom" and "Never Back Down" funds. He volunteers with the Michigan Human Trafficking Task Force and the Global Sports Development Advisory Board, as he has a passion for uplifting people who feel as though they do not have a voice.

In the 2020 Michigan Super Lawyers® list, Attorney Grewal was named for his work in Class Action & Mass Torts in Okemos. He was previously listed in 2019.

About Attorney David S. Mittleman

Attorney Mittleman has worked on more than 100 civil trials and previously worked as a registered pharmacist, giving him a valuable advantage in pharmaceutical negligence cases. He also focuses on medical and dental litigation. He has won many verdicts and settlements amounting to millions of dollars for his clients. Attorney Mittleman boasts affiliations with the Michigan Association for Justice and the American Association for Justice. The American Trial Lawyers Association and Best Lawyers® have recognized him since the late 2000s.

Attorney Mittleman was selected to the 2020 Michigan Super Lawyers® list for Personal Injury in Okemos. He has been honored by this esteemed organization since 2009.

About Attorney Scott Weidenfeller

Attorney Weidenfeller has earned millions of dollars in rightful compensation for his clients through his effective and persistent legal representation. Moreover, he was honored for the largest reported malpractice settlement by Michigan Lawyer's Weekly in 2006, as well as named in The American Trial Lawyers Association and The National Trial Lawyers Association. He serves as an Executive Board Member of the Michigan Association for Justice and has been recognized for his pro bono work.

Attorney Weidenfeller was named in the 2020 Michigan Super Lawyers® list for his exemplary work in Medical Malpractice in Okemos. This is not the first time he has been listed, having been named by Super Lawyers® since 2011. He was also included in the 2010 Rising Stars list.

About Attorney John Fraser

Attorney Fraser leads Grewal Law, PLLC's Cannabis Law division, although he also practices in appellate law, criminal defense and litigation concerning sexual abuse. He is also the Chair-Elect of the Council for the Marijuana Law Section of the State Bar of Michigan and an adjunct law professor at Western Michigan University Cooley Law School. His fierce but exemplary legal work has earned him recognition from the Ingham County Bar Association, which named him a Top 5 Lawyer Under 35. Furthermore, he dedicates time to charitable efforts: Inspired by his mother's battle with multiple sclerosis and Parkinson's, he raised funds for multiple sclerosis research through his participation in Walk MS Lansing.

Attorney Fraser was recognized in the 2020 Michigan Rising Stars list for his work in Cannabis Law in Okemos. This is the first time he has received this distinguished honor.

About Attorney Nolan Erickson

Attorney Erickson focuses his practice on helping plaintiffs in personal injury cases. He is a supervising attorney at Grewal Law, PLLC, which means that he both oversees multiple legal practice areas and is directly involved in client cases. He is also a member of several bar associations and serves on the awards committee for the Ingham County Bar Association. In addition, he serves on the Cristo Rey Community Center Board of Directors and holds membership in the American Association for Justice and the Michigan Association for Justice.

Attorney Erickson was selected to the 2020 Michigan Rising Stars list for his work in Okemos on behalf of the plaintiffs in Personal Injury and Medical Malpractice cases. He was first listed in Rising Stars in 2019.

Grewal Law, PLLC: Practice and Case History

The legal team at Grewal Law, PLLC has more than 100 years of combined legal experience representing people in litigation when they feel no one else will. The firm prides itself on its client-focused approach, making attorneys available for direct, one-on-one communication 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Grewal Law, PLLC has a proven record of success, and while this cannot guarantee a similar outcome, it does speak to the attorneys' legal prowess. Most recently, they represented 111 of the 333 sexual abuse survivors victimized by former Michigan State University doctor Larry Nassar. The attorneys successfully won a settlement for this lawsuit against MSU, which set a record for the largest settlement against a university for a personal injury suit concerning sexual abuse. This is only the latest of the firm's favorable settlements and verdicts.

Practicing in myriad legal areas, such as medical malpractice, cannabis law, family law, sexual abuse and assault, among others, Grewal Law, PLLC's attorneys are ready to fight for you. The firm's legal team has been recognized by Best Lawyers®, Leading Lawyers and The National Trial Lawyers.

Contact Grewal Law, PLLC online at 4grewallaw.com. Or visit Super Lawyers® to learn more about these distinctions at superlawyers.com.

SOURCE Grewal Law, PLLC

Related Links

https://www.4grewallaw.com

