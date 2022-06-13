5-Axis CNC Machining Centers Market: 1.93% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | FANUC Corp. and Haas Automation Inc. among Key Market Contributors| Technavio

The market is expected to increase by USD 627.3 million from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 5.75%- according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

5-Axis CNC Machining Centers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.75% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 627.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.93 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled FANUC Corp., Haas Automation Inc., Hurco Companies Inc., Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd., Makino Milling Machine Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Okuma Corp., SCM GROUP Spa, Siemens AG, and Yamazaki Mazak Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Vendor Insights-

The 5-axis CNC machining centers market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as research and development to compete in the market.

FANUC Corp.

Haas Automation Inc.

Hurco Companies Inc.

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd.

Makino Milling Machine Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Okuma Corp.

SCM GROUP Spa

Siemens AG

Yamazaki Mazak Corp.

Regional Market Outlook

The market is segmented by geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). 41% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for 5-axis CNC machining centers market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in all other regions. Rapid industrial development is one of the prime factors that will facilitate the 5-axis CNC machining centers market growth in APAC over the forecast period

5-Axis CNC Machining Centers Market Driver:

Self-optimized machine cutting:

The growing customer demand for high-quality products has resulted in companies across industries adopting automation in their manufacturing operations. As a result, businesses and investors across the world are investing in process automation. This investment growth will be focused on technology, software, hardware, the communication protocol used for automation, and related services. The new machines use programmed commands and computers to ensure increased productivity. In addition, the use of computer-aided design (CAD) and computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software to design 5-axis CNC machining components results in machines that ensure high accuracy. Apart from enhancing the quality of the product, 5-axis CNC machining centers also reduce the time and human effort. Therefore, the adoption of automation in a company's production or fabrication processes results in reduced operational costs and increases its competitive edge. With the growing demand for automated machinery, the demand for 5-axis CNC machining will also increase during the forecast period.

5-Axis CNC Machining Centers Market Trend:

Cloud-based CNC systems:

The evolution of industry 4.0 and IIoT have given rise to the demand for cloud-based computing to manage huge amounts of data in a cost-effective manner. Therefore, it is expected that CNCs, being essential machine tool devices, will incorporate cloud-based systems. The 5-axis CNC machining centers market is constantly undergoing a transformation to incorporate new and advanced technologies into the device. Consequently, cloud-based control is likely to empower users to remotely operate these machines using smartphones and other mobile devices. Industries are increasingly using smart devices to connect remotely with CNC systems, allowing users to monitor and control operations in real-time. Manufacturers are progressively implementing such cloud-controlled CNC systems, which can enable them to reduce downtimes and improve productivity at the workplace. The cloud-based CNCs back up the machine tool information in a secure and remote location, which can be accessed at any time and from anywhere by the user. Due to such reasons, it is estimated that the demand for the market will continue to grow during the forecast period.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Industrial machinery

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Vertical 5-axis CNC machining centers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Vertical 5-axis CNC machining centers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Vertical 5-axis CNC machining centers - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Horizontal 5-axis CNC machining centers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Horizontal 5-axis CNC machining centers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Horizontal 5-axis CNC machining centers - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24: Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 25: Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Aerospace - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Metal fabrication - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: Metal fabrication - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Metal fabrication - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 34: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 35: Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 36: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 38: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 40: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 42: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 46: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 47: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 48: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Competitive scenario

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 49: Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 50: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 51: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 52: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 53: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 FANUC Corp.

Exhibit 54: FANUC Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 55: FANUC Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 56: FANUC Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 57: FANUC Corp. - Key offerings

11.4 Haas Automation Inc.

Exhibit 58: Haas Automation Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 59: Haas Automation Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 60: Haas Automation Inc. - Key offerings

11.5 Hurco Companies Inc.

Exhibit 61: Hurco Companies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 62: Hurco Companies Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 63: Hurco Companies Inc.- Key news



Exhibit 64: Hurco Companies Inc. - Key offerings

11.6 Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd.

Exhibit 65: Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 66: Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 67: Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 68: Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd. - Key offerings

11.7 Makino Milling Machine Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 69: Makino Milling Machine Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 70: Makino Milling Machine Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 71: Makino Milling Machine Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 72: Makino Milling Machine Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 73: Makino Milling Machine Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.8 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Exhibit 74: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 75: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 76: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 77: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 78: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Segment focus

11.9 Okuma Corp.

Exhibit 79: Okuma Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 80: Okuma Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 81: Okuma Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 82: Okuma Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 83: Okuma Corp. - Segment focus

11.10 SCM GROUP Spa

Exhibit 84: SCM GROUP Spa - Overview



Exhibit 85: SCM GROUP Spa - Product and service



Exhibit 86: SCM GROUP Spa. - Key news



Exhibit 87: SCM GROUP Spa - Key offerings

11.11 Siemens AG

Exhibit 88: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 89: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 90: Siemens AG. - Key news



Exhibit 91: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: Siemens AG - Segment focus

11.12 Yamazaki Mazak Corp.

Exhibit 93: Yamazaki Mazak Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Yamazaki Mazak Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 95: Yamazaki Mazak Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 96: Yamazaki Mazak Corp. - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 97: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 98: Research Methodology



Exhibit 99: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 100: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 101: List of abbreviations

