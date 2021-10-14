5-Axis CNC Machining Centers Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.75% from 2021 to 2025|FANUC Corp. and Haas Automation Inc. among key market contributors| Technavio

The 5-axis CNC machining centers market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. The market is driven by the amplified requirement for multi-disciplinary machines. The rise in need for technologically advanced 5-axis CNC machines will also drive the 5-axis CNC machining centers market growth during the next few years.

The 5-axis CNC machining centers market covers the following areas:

5-Axis CNC Machining Centers Market Sizing

5-Axis CNC Machining Centers Market Forecast

5-Axis CNC Machining Centers Market Analysis



Companies Mentioned

FANUC Corp.

Haas Automation Inc.

Hurco Companies Inc.

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd.

Makino Milling Machine Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Okuma Corp.

SCM GROUP Spa

Siemens AG

Yamazaki Mazak Corp.

5-Axis CNC Machining Centers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 6% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 627.30 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.93 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled FANUC Corp., Haas Automation Inc., Hurco Companies Inc., Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd., Makino Milling Machine Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Okuma Corp., SCM GROUP Spa, Siemens AG, and Yamazaki Mazak Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

