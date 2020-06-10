$5+ Billion Sulfur Fertilizers Market to 2025 - Featuring Nufarm Limited, Coromandel International & Eurochem Group Among Others

DUBLIN, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sulfur Fertilizers Market by Type (Sulfates, Elemental Sulfur, Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers), Crop Type (Oilseeds & Pulses, Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, Others), Mode of Application, Form, Cultivation Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sulfur fertilizers market is estimated to be valued at USD 4.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 5.1 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 2.2%.

Factors such as an increase in sulfur deficiency in soils, depletion of sulfur from the soil due to the cultivation of high-yielding varieties, and less deposition of atmospheric sulfur due to strict regulations on sulfur emission are projected to drive the growth of this market.

The sulfates segment is projected to be the largest segment, by type, in the sulfur fertilizers market during the forecast period.

Sulfate containing fertilizers offer advantages of providing sulfur in the sulfate form, which is readily available for plant uptake. Sulfate sulfur is relatively mobile in most soils and moves freely with soil moisture, particularly in the upper levels of the soil profile. The sulfates segment is projected to be the largest segment due to the high consumption of ammonium sulfate, single super phosphate, and ammonium phosphate sulfate across the world.

The oilseeds & pulses segment is projected to account for the largest market during the forecast period.

By crop type, the sulfur fertilizers market is segmented into cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, and other crop types. The dominance of the oilseeds & pulses segment is attributed to the high sulfur requirements, particularly in canola and soybean. Furthermore, sulfur helps in the synthesis of oil and improves protein production in pulses.

Oilseeds & pulses form a staple diet for millions of people in developing countries where they are grown abundantly. Regions that do not cultivate oilseeds & pulses have also started cultivating them due to their importance as cash crops and their nutritional value. Thus, increased production of these crops is also projected to drive the demand for sulfur fertilizers.

By mode of application, the soil segment is projected to be the largest segment in the sulfur fertilizers market during the forecast period.

The application of sulfur fertilizers at the right time is necessary for the proper growth and yield of crops. The different modes of application include soil, foliar, and fertigation. The application method varies according to the form of sulfur used, such as a sulfate-S form or in elemental sulfur form, and the type of crops cultivated.

Sulfur fertilizers can be applied in the soil through techniques, such as a broadcast, which helps in uniform distribution of fertilizers on the soil surface. When applied after planting, a broadcast application is often referred to as a top-dress application. This method is suitable in dense cropping. The advantage of applying sulfur fertilizers through broadcast is that it places a major portion of the fertilizer in the soil zone where moisture is most apt to be available for plant uptake. Due to these factors, the soil segment is projected to dominate the sulfur fertilizers market in 2025.

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to account for the largest market share due to the widespread sulfur deficiency in soils and the high demand for improving crop productivity in the region.

Over the last two decades, the fertilizer industry in most countries of the Asia Pacific region has shifted its focus from developing fertilizer grades to technology up-gradation, management, and sustainability of fertilizers. Asia is the most sulfur deficient region in the world, according to The Sulphur Institute, US. Therefore, the use of sulfur fertilizers is becoming a common practice in countries, such as India, China, and other emerging markets, which include Thailand and Indonesia.

Moreover, China and India together accounted for a share of more than 60% in the Asia Pacific sulfur fertilizers market in terms of value and volume. The country is one of the largest producers of corn that majorly finds application in the biofuel and feed industries. Therefore, the need for the application of sulfur fertilizers remains high in China. With the support of the government through subsidies and specific recommendations for promoting the use of sulfur, the market for sulfur fertilizers is growing in India.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Opportunities in the Sulfur Fertilizers Market

4.2 Market, by Form

4.3 Asia Pacific: Market, by Type and Key Country

4.4 Market, by Crop Type and Region

4.5 Key Markets and Countries

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Macro Indicators

5.2.1 Growing Production of High-Value Crops

5.2.2 Limited Arable Land Around the Globe

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Increase in Sulfur Deficiency in Soils to Drive the Market Growth

5.3.1.2 Increase in Preference for High-Quality Crops

5.3.1.3 Strict Regulations on Sulfur Emission Regulations Increases the Demand for Added Sulfur

5.3.1.4 High Consumption of Traditional Sulfate Fertilizers to Drive the Market Growth

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Growing Trend of Consuming Organic Fertilizers to Reduce the Demand for Sulfur Fertilizers

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Emergence of Elemental Sulfur Enriched Npk Fertilizers

5.3.3.2 Rise in Investments in Agricultural Activities of Developing Countries to Provide Growth Opportunities

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Inconsistent Raw Material Prices

5.3.4.2 Unfavorable Regulatory Effect of Unfavorable Regulatory Stance Across the Supply Chain

5.3.4.3 Environmental Concerns

5.4 Industry Trends

5.5 Supply Chain Analysis

5.5.1 Prominent Companies

5.5.2 Small & Medium Enterprises

5.5.3 End Users

5.5.4 Key Influencers

5.6 Raw Material Analysis

5.6.1 Major Application Areas

5.6.2 Pricing Analysis

5.6.3 Sourcing Analysis

5.6.3.1 Major Sulfur-Producing Countries

5.6.3.2 Sulfur Sources

5.6.3.2.1 Mining

5.6.3.2.2 Oil & Natural Gas

5.6.3.3 Sulfur Procurement Process

5.7 Trade Analysis

5.7.1 Leading Sulfur Exporters

5.7.2 Leading Sulfur Importers

5.8 Patent Analysis

6 Sulfur Fertilizers Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Sulfate Fertilizers

6.2.1 Preference for Sulfate Fertilizers Remains High As a Readily Available Source of Sulfur for Plant Uptake

6.2.1.1 Ammonium Sulfate

6.2.1.2 Single Superphosphate

6.2.1.3 Ammonium Phosphate Sulfate

6.2.1.4 Potassium Magnesium Sulfate

6.2.1.5 Potassium Sulfate

6.2.1.6 Sulfates of Micronutrient

6.2.1.6.1 Iron

6.2.1.6.2 Copper

6.2.1.6.3 Manganese

6.2.1.6.4 Zinc

6.2.1.7 Others

6.3 Elemental Sulfur Fertilizers

6.3.1 Low Risk of Leaching Loss to Drive the Market for Elemental Sulfur Fertilizers

6.3.1.1 Elemental Sulfur

6.3.1.2 Sulfur Bentonite

6.3.1.3 Others

6.4 Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers

6.4.1 High Solubility and Compatibility with Various Fertilizers to Encourage the Adoption of Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers

6.4.1.1 Ammonium Thiosulfate

6.4.1.2 Potassium Thiosulfate

6.4.1.3 Other Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers

7 Sulfur Fertilizers Market, by Crop Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cereals & Grains

7.2.1 Sulfur Deficiency in Major Staple Crops to Drive the Growth of the Market

7.2.1.1 Corn

7.2.1.2 Wheat

7.2.1.3 Rice

7.2.1.4 Other Cereals & Grains

7.3 Oilseeds & Pulses

7.3.1 Increasing Production of Oilseeds and Pulses to Drive the Growth of the Market

7.3.1.1 Soybean

7.3.1.2 Canola

7.3.1.3 Groundnut

7.3.1.4 Other Oilseeds & Pulses

7.4 Fruits & Vegetables

7.4.1 High Export Potential of Fruits & Vegetables to Drive the Growth of the Market

7.4.1.1 Onion

7.4.1.2 Potatoes

7.4.1.3 Grapes

7.4.1.4 Other Fruits & Vegetables

7.5 Other Crop Types

7.5.1 Sugarcane

7.5.2 Tea

7.5.3 Coffee

7.5.4 Turf, Forage & Ornamental Crops

8 Sulfur Fertilizers Market, by Mode of Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Soil

8.2.1 Ease of Use to Encourage the Application of Sulfur Fertilizers Through Soil

8.3 Foliar

8.3.1 Lower Rate of Application and Higher Efficacy to Drive the Growth of the Foliar Segment

8.4 Fertigation

8.4.1 Improved Nutrient Efficiency to Drive the Growth of the Fertigation Segment

9 Sulfur Fertilizers Market, by Form

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Liquid

9.2.1 Improved Nutrient Efficiency and Ease of Application to Drive the Market Growth for Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers

9.3 Dry

9.3.1 Extended Shelf Life and Low Cost of Dry Sulfur Fertilizers to Increase the Use of Dry Sulfur Fertilizers

10 Sulfur Fertilizers Market, by Cultivation Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Open Field

10.2.1 Intensive Cropping Practices to Promote the Use of Sulfur Fertilizers

10.3 Controlled-Environment Agriculture

10.3.1 Application of Micronized Sulfur with Bentonite in Greenhouse Production of Vegetables to Drive the Market Growth

11 Sulfur Fertilizers Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.6 Rest of the World

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.3.1 Dynamic Differentiators

12.3.2 Innovators

12.3.3 Visionary Leaders

12.3.4 Emerging Companies

12.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (For Tier 2 Companies)

12.4.1 Progressive Companies

12.4.2 Starting Blocks

12.4.3 Responsive Companies

12.4.4 Dynamic Companies

12.5 Competitive Scenario

12.5.1 New Product Launches

12.5.2 Expansions & Investments

12.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

12.5.4 Agreements, Collaborations & Partnerships

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Nutrien Ltd.

13.2 Yara International Asa

13.3 the Mosaic Company

13.4 Icl

13.5 K+S Aktiengesellschaft

13.6 Nufarm Limited

13.7 Coromandel International Ltd

13.8 Eurochem Group

13.9 Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Ltd.

13.10 Koch Industries, Inc.

13.11 Sapec S.A.

13.12 Compass Minerals

13.13 the Kugler Company

13.14 Zuari Agrochemicals Ltd

13.15 Sqm S.A.

13.16 Balchem Inc.

13.17 Sulphur Mills Ltd

13.18 Nutri-Tech Solutions Pty Ltd

13.19 Tessenderlo Kerley, Inc.

13.20 Tiger-Sul Products Llc

13.21 Shell Sulfur Solutions

