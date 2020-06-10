$5+ Billion Worldwide Smart Mirror Industry to 2026 - Key Drivers and Restraints

DUBLIN, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smart Mirror Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Smart Mirror market is expected to reach $5470.17 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2018 to 2026.



Smart mirrors are advanced mirrors made by sensors, integrating displays, and camera as major embedded electronic components. These next-generation mirrors offer internet connectivity and touch screen features and are gaining momentum due to various factors such as design, convenience, and safety. The prime objective of road safety can be achieved by enhancing the functionalities of automotive mirrors which further elevates the demand for smart mirrors in the automotive sector. In the retail and advertising sector, the use of smart mirrors is seen in many places such as dressing rooms to increase sales and provide a better customer experience. These are expected to gain prominent market share in healthcare applications, residential as well as professional settings.



Factors such as rise in demand for connect devices, and transitions to digital stores in the retail industry are driving the market growth. Though, security of confidential and personal data is restraining the market growth. Moreover, growing smart home market, and increasing demand for smart mirrors in automotive industry are the opportunities for the Smart Mirror market.



Based on application, the consumer & residential segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period, due to the increasing adoption of new & innovative technologies in the smart mirror industry by various smart mirror manufacturers across the globe. This in turn will increase the growth of the consumer & residential segment.



The key vendors mentioned are Dension, Electric Mirror, Ficosa, Gentex Corporation, Japan Display Inc., Magna International Inc., Murakami Kaimeido, Panasonic Corporation, Perseus Mirrors, Samsung Electronics, Seura, and Toshiba Corporation.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2016

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analysed during the forecast period

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline

2.1 Research Snapshot

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Sources

2.3.1 Primary Research Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Smart Mirror Market, By Component

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Hardware

5.3 Services

5.4 Software



6 Global Smart Mirror Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Electro-Chromic

6.3 Embedded

6.4 Smart Material



7 Global Smart Mirror Market, By Functionality

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Connected

7.3 Non-Connected



8 Global Smart Mirror Market, By Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Exterior Mirrors

8.3 Interior Mirrors



9 Global Smart Mirror Market, By Augmented Reality

9.1 Introduction

9.2 AR-Smart Mirror

9.3 Non AR-Smart Mirror



10 Global Smart Mirror Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Advertising & Retail

10.3 Automotive

10.4 Consumer & Residential

10.5 Medical & Healthcare



11 Global Smart Mirror Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa



12 Strategic Benchmarking



13 Vendors Landscape

13.1 Dension

13.2 Electric Mirror

13.3 Ficosa

13.4 Gentex Corporation

13.5 Japan Display Inc.

13.6 Magna International Inc.

13.7 Murakami Kaimeido

13.8 Panasonic Corporation

13.9 Perseus Mirrors

13.10 Samsung Electronics

13.11 Seura

13.12 Toshiba Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4mh67z

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

