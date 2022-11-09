5-D Building Information Modeling Market to grow by USD 840.99 Million by 2026, Segmentation by Type and Geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the 5-D building information modeling market, operating under the Application Software industry. The report shows the market to register an incremental growth of USD 840.99 million, at a CAGR of 15.68% during the forecast period. 37% of the growth will originate from North America.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 5-D Building Information Modeling Market 2022-2026

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global fifth-dimensional (5-D) building information modeling (BIM) software market as a part of the global application software market within the global IT software market. The parent global IT software market covers companies that are engaged in developing and producing application and system software. It also includes companies offering database management software.

The global application software market covers companies that are engaged in developing and producing software designed for specialized applications for the business or consumer market. It includes enterprise and technical software, as well as cloud-based software. It excludes companies classified in the interactive home entertainment sub-industry and companies producing systems or database management software classified in the systems software sub-industry.

Growth in the global application software market will be driven by the following factors:

Increasing adoption of analytics in enterprises

Increasing software investments by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)

Growing adoption of cloud- and subscription-based software

Availability of open-source applications

Data security concerns

5-D Building Information Modeling Market Value Chain Analysis

The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

The value chain of the 5-D building information modeling market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Innovation

5-D Building Information Modeling Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Based on geographic segmentation, 37% of the growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. In addition, the 5-D building information modeling market share growth by the software segment will be significant during the forecast period. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the superfood powders market size.

Type

Software



Service

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

5-D Building Information Modeling Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The 5-D building information modeling market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies Increasing investment in intelligent processing as one of the prime reasons driving the 5-D Building Information Modeling Market growth during the next few years.

5-D Building Information Modeling Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist 5-D building information modeling market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the 5-D building information modeling market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the 5-D building information modeling market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the 5-D building information modeling market, vendors

5-D Building Information Modeling Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.68% Market growth 2022-2026 $840.99 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.2 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, Italy, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 4M SA Advanced Software Engineering Systems, ABB Ltd., ACCA software Spa, Accencies Technologies, AECOM, Asite Solutions Ltd., Autodesk Inc., AVEVA Group Plc, Beck Technology Ltd., Bentley Systems Inc., Cadsoft Corp., Dassault Systemes SE, Hexagon AB, Monarch Innovation Pvt. Ltd., Nemetschek SE, PENTAGON SOLUTION LTD., RIB Software GmbH, STRABAG SE, TeamSystem Spa, and Trimble Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

