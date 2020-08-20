5 Davis Levin Livingston Attorneys Named by Best Lawyers®

HONOLULU, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Best Lawyers in America© recognized five Davis Levin Livingston attorneys in the 2021 Edition and one attorney as a Best Lawyers® "Lawyer of the Year." It is a great accomplishment to be honored in this manner, as only the top 5% of practicing legal professionals across the United States are selected.

Each listee in The Best Lawyers in America is put to a litmus test that is one-part third-party nomination, another part meticulous peer review. During the review process, nominees are evaluated by their peers in terms of their career histories, legal skills, and community influence. After all nominees are reviewed, only the most qualified attorneys are honored in the final list.

The Davis Levin Livingston attorneys listed in The Best Lawyers in America 2021 include:

Mark S. Davis

Insurance Law



Litigation - First Amendment



Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs



Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Michael K. Livingston

Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs



Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Thomas M. Otake

Criminal Defense: General Practice



Criminal Defense: White-Collar



Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Loretta A. Sheehan

Commercial Litigation



Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Matthew C. Winter

Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Each of these attorneys has been distinguished by Best Lawyers® prior to the 2021 Edition, illustrating that they have been consistently conscientious in their areas of legal practice. Best Lawyers® has recognized Attorneys Davis and Livingston since the 2011 Edition, Attorneys Otake and Sheehan since the 2019 Edition, and Attorney Winter since 2020.

Attorney Otake was also awarded as a Best Lawyers® 2021 Criminal Defense: White-Collar "Lawyer of the Year" in Honolulu. The recipients of this esteemed merit comprises the nominees who scored the highest for their location and practice area during the peer review for The Best Lawyers in America. Thus, each year, only a single attorney for each region and practice area can obtain this title.

Located in Honolulu, Davis Levin Livingston's work includes the largest single compensatory judgment in Hawaii for a personal injury case, as well as the highest malpractice judgment against a military hospital in America. Its attorneys have been named in The Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers Guide and the Super Lawyers® list, to name a few. The firm is also proud to honor Partner Mark S. Davis as the only Hawaii attorney to currently hold membership with The Inner Circle of Advocates.

To read more about Davis Levin Livingston and its renowned attorneys, please visit davislevin.com. Or visit bestlawyers.com for information on Best Lawyers®.

SOURCE Davis Levin Livingston

