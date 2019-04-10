5 Earth Day Reasons To Choose Lab-Grown Diamonds

DALLAS, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As more and more eco-conscious millennials seeking ethically sourced diamonds choose lab-created over earth-mined, Spence Diamonds offers an Earth Day list of reasons to consider man-made diamonds.

Vancouver-based Spence is the only brick-and-mortar diamond retailer in North America to focus its business on its proprietary lab-grown Artisan Created Diamonds, which are physically, chemically and optically identical to mined diamonds, while also selling the earth-mined counterparts side-by-side.

The company has found that about 80 percent of customers choose lab-grown Artisan Created Diamonds when educated on the environmental, animal and human impact of earth-mined diamonds, such as:

Land destruction : Studies show that for every carat of traditionally mined diamonds, nearly 100 square feet of land is disturbed. By comparison, lab-grown diamonds disrupt just 0.07 square feet of land per carat.

: Studies show that for every carat of traditionally mined diamonds, nearly 100 square feet of land is disturbed. By comparison, lab-grown diamonds disrupt just 0.07 square feet of land per carat. Mineral waste : Studies also say each carat of earth-mined diamonds creates nearly 6,000 pounds of mineral waste vs. only about one pound for lab-grown.

: Studies also say each carat of earth-mined diamonds creates nearly 6,000 pounds of mineral waste vs. only about one pound for lab-grown. Biodiversity impact : Experts say traditional earth-mining of diamonds offsets delicate biodiversity balances and renders the land unusable – even once mining activities have ceased.

: Experts say traditional earth-mining of diamonds offsets delicate biodiversity balances and renders the land unusable – even once mining activities have ceased. Health hazards : In addition to the dangers of injury due to unsafe mine conditions, such as mine collapse and explosion, diamond miners are known to have increased cancer risk, hearing loss, lung problems and other health issues. Lab-grown diamond facilities have resulted in no worker injuries.

: In addition to the dangers of injury due to unsafe mine conditions, such as mine collapse and explosion, diamond miners are known to have increased cancer risk, hearing loss, lung problems and other health issues. Lab-grown diamond facilities have resulted in no worker injuries. Conflict funding: Earth-mined diamonds are known to be used as illegal currency to fund war and conflict-related activities that are devastating to families, communities and the environment.

"As we celebrate Earth Day, we can also celebrate the advances in science that have made it possible to create high-quality, real diamonds that people can proudly wear and enjoy without worry for our planet," said Spence Diamonds CMO Veeral Rathod. "Though we also offer ethically sourced, conflict-free earth-mined diamonds, we want to educate everyone about this alternative because we believe lab-grown diamonds are the future of the industry and better for Earth and its people."

As part of its ethically responsible mission, Spence Diamonds works with Not For Sale, a global nonprofit working to protect people and communities around the world from human trafficking and modern-day slavery. Spence donates a portion of each sale of an Artisan Created Diamond to Not For Sale.

About Spence Diamonds

Founded in Vancouver, British Columbia, Spence Diamonds has been in the diamond business for 40 years and is the only diamond retailer to showcase lab-grown Artisan Created DiamondsTM side by side with earth-mined diamonds. With stores featuring up to 2,500 engagement ring designs in open display cases for customers to easily try on, the Spence model is built on transparency, choice and customization. Spence's Gemological Institute of America (GIA)-trained diamond consultants offer an unbiased, immersive education about each diamond's origins as well as cut, color, clarity, size, setting and style. Each Spence ring is custom made and handcrafted. Spence has eight Canadian stores in addition to U.S. locations in Austin, Dallas and Plano, Texas; Scottsdale, Arizona; and San Jose, California.

