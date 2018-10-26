5 eCommerce Trends for Security Seals Manufacturers in 2019

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Oct. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Security Seal Manufacturer , American Casting & Manufacturing, shares upcoming eCommerce trends to prepare for in 2019.

eCommerce is a great way for security seal manufacturers to stay competitive in the digital landscape. Staying aware of upcoming trends can help you gain and maintain an advantage over the competition. Here are five eCommerce trends for security seals manufacturers in 2019:

Continued growth of mobile. More purchases are being made on mobile devices than ever, and that number is expected to rise into 2019. eCommerce sites need to be mobile friendly, which means it loads quickly and scales appropriately to the screen size. Customers expect the same quality of experience on mobile as they do from a desktop website. More competition between e-commerce providers. Recently, the number of eCommerce providers has grown a lot. This means that there are far more options for 2019 than there have been in the past. These providers will now have to be innovative to maintain a competitive advantage. You can expect to see competitive pricing and innovative features such as social media integration and cross-channel marketing capabilities. Rise of Augmented and Virtual Reality. Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) are gaining popularity for eCommerce. AR creates an environment where users can see the products in action, for an extremely realistic buying process. Virtual assistants improving customer experience. Although online and in-store shopping are very different experiences, customers still expect the same level of support and service. It's predicted that 2019 will see the rise of virtual shopping assistants, who guide you through the shopping process by asking you several questions. This will closely mimic the experience shoppers get when they are in a physical store and have a store employee helping them through the process. Personalized shopping experiences. Many people would prefer to buy from an eCommerce site that provides personalized recommendations, with more than half of shoppers returning to those that do. Between offering product recommendations and sending emails with personalized offers, there's a lot you can do to make your customers feel like their shopping experience is a personal one.

