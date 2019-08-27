5 For The Fight to Kick Off College Football Season at BYU-Utah Game

SALT LAKE CITY and SEATTLE, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, August 29th, 5 For The Fight , a global movement inviting everyone to give $5 for the fight against cancer, will be front and center during the BYU-Utah season opener, broadcast on ESPN.

The crowdfunding organization, started by Qualtrics in 2016, brings 5 For The Fight Nights to sporting events to dedicate moments throughout the game to honor those affected by cancer, and to encourage fans to join the fight against this devastating disease.

"5 For The Fight is something everyone - whether you wear red or blue - can unite around. Our goal is to give people an opportunity to play a role, no matter how big or small, in the fight against cancer," said Lori Morency Kun, Head of Social Impact, Qualtrics. "We are excited to bring this fight to one of the most classic rivalries in college football."

The BYU-Utah game is the first 5 For The Fight Night of the college football season. Fans will participate in an in-game moment during the first quarter with a pom pom giveaway. Student athletes and coaching staff will share their personal stories about whom they are dedicating their $5. Sportswear company Black Clover will donate $5 from each BYU hat purchased at the stadium during the game or at the BYU Team Store.

Fans can learn more about 5 For The Fight by visiting 5ForTheFight.org .

About 5 For The Fight

In 2016, Qualtrics launched 5 For The Fight, a global campaign inviting everyone to donate $5 for the fight against cancer in honor of someone who has been touched by the disease. 100% of funds donated go directly to the world's leading cancer researchers. The 501c3 was created by Qualtrics and, with Qualtrics as the sponsor, 5 For The Fight is featured on the Utah Jazz NBA jersey patch. To learn more visit 5ForTheFight.org.

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics is the technology platform that organizations use to listen, understand, and take action on experience data, also called X-data™. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action, used by teams, departments, and entire organizations to manage the four core experiences of business—customer, product, employee and brand—on one platform. Over 10,500 enterprises worldwide, including more than 75 percent of the Fortune 100 and 99 of the top 100 U.S. business schools, rely on Qualtrics to consistently build products that people love, create more loyal customers, develop a phenomenal employee culture, and build iconic brands. To learn more, and for a free account, please visit qualtrics.com .

