5 Fun Ways to Celebrate with Iconic PEEPS® this Easter

BETHLEHEM, Pa., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adorable PEEPS® Chicks and Bunnies have been the sweetest sign of Spring for nearly 70 years, and this year, the number one non-chocolate Easter candy[*] is sharing new and exciting ways for fans to express their PEEPSONALITY®! Whether tuning into a virtual step-by-step craft tutorial or disconnecting to bake a delicious Spring-inspired creation in the kitchen, PEEPS® fans are in for a real treat this Easter.

PEEPS x Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats

PEEPSONALITY® Live!

Create new Easter traditions this Spring by tuning into "PEEPSONALITY® Live!", hosted on the official PEEPS® Instagram account. For the first time ever, PEEPS® is hosting a weekly virtual DIY series dedicated to showing fans how to create Insta-worthy PEEPS® creations. Whether you love baking or crafting, cookies or ice cream, Chicks or Bunnies, "PEEPSONALITY® Live!" will offer fun, easy-to-follow tutorials that families can do together, no matter the skill level.

Now through April 6, episodes will air every Tuesday at 6:30 PM ET and feature DIY pros including Meredith Staggers of Cake & Confetti, Emily Hutchinson of The Hutch Oven and Ice Cream Scientist Dr. Maya Warren. If you can't tune in live – no problem! Each segment will also be saved to the brand's IGTV and YouTube channel to be enjoyed throughout the Spring season and beyond. Noteworthy episodes that are already available include Erica Domesek of P.S.- I Made This crafting playful PEEPS® Playdough and Duncan Hines baking expert Chef Brittany Wolfe making delicious PEEPS® Brownie Batter Donuts.

PEEPS® x Kellogg's® Rice Krispies Treats™

Did someone say colorful treats with PEEPS® x Kellogg's® Rice Krispies®? This Spring, fans can express their #PEEPSONALITY on social media by sharing their imaginative, sweet and yummy creations from this fun and delicious new recipe from Kellogg's® Rice Krispies® and tagging @PEEPSBRAND and @KELLOGGSRICEKRISPIES. Check out how to make this tasty recipe below:

PEEPS® RICE KRISPIES TREATS™

Ingredients:

4 cups Kellogg's ® Rice Krispies ® Cereal

Rice Krispies Cereal 40 PEEPS ® Marshmallow Chicks (Assorted Colors)

Marshmallow Chicks (Assorted Colors) 4 TBS butter

Sprinkles (optional, but encouraged)

Directions:

In large saucepan melt butter over low heat. Add PEEPS® Marshmallow Chicks and marvel at their puffiness until they are completely melted.

*Do not stir yet! Remove from heat and add Kellogg's® Rice Krispies® Cereal. Gently fold cereal into PEEPS® Marshmallow until it's evenly coated and swirl together. Coat 11 x 8 x 2-inch pan with cooking spray (trust us.) Evenly press mixture into the pan. If you have sprinkles, add them! Allow to cool completely then cut into 2-in squares. Or get wild with cookie cutters! Take a picture of those beautiful treats and share them with us! @kelloggsricekrispies and @PEEPSBRAND

Note: Use extreme caution when heating PEEPS® Marshmallow; they may be hot. Handle with care.

PEEPS® x Funko Pop! Blitz

Beginning on April 1 through April 8, PEEPS® Marshmallow shapes will be taking over the Funko Pop! Blitz mobile game, allowing fans to collect and play with the iconic Chicks and Bunnies in a matching puzzle game to unlock unique prizes and rewards. Fans who want to test their PEEPS® matching skills can download Funko Pop! Blitz on the Apple App Store or Google Play.

PEEPS®XCROCS

Ready to look PEEPTASTIC from head to toe? PEEPS®XCROCS are back to give you even more ways to "Croc" your PEEPSONALITY® in style! Find them exclusively on the Crocs website.

PEEPS® Virtual Backgrounds

For those celebrating Easter virtually this year, PEEPS® has released eight virtual backgrounds, available for download on www.peepsbrand.com/activities. Featuring bright springtime colors and classic PEEPS® Chick and Bunny shapes, these backgrounds are sure to add the perfect amount of sweetness to any virtual gathering while bringing PEEPS® fans and loved ones together in a whole new way this Spring.

Be sure to visit www.peepsbrand.com for additional recipes and fun craft ideas for the Easter season. To purchase PEEPS® Candy, fans can shop online at http://candydistributors.com/collections/peeps-r.

To download high-res product images and b-roll, click here.

* IRI Market Advantage Easter 2020 (11 WE 04/19/20), Total Multi-Outlet; Includes Non-Seasonal Jelly Beans

About Just Born Quality Confections:

Just Born Quality Confections is a third-generation family-owned candy manufacturer with its purpose to bring sweetness to people's lives. Just Born is the maker of some of America's most beloved and iconic brands – PEEPS®, MIKE AND IKE®, HOT TAMALES® and GOLDENBERG'S® PEANUT CHEWS®. In 1923, the founder, Sam Born, opened a small candy shop in Brooklyn, New York, where he marketed the freshness of his daily-made candy with a sign that declared, "Just Born." Together with Born's brothers-in-law, Irv and Jack Shaffer, the company thrived and, in 1932, moved its operations to Bethlehem, PA where it has grown to become one of the largest candy companies in the US by giving back to the community, being good environmental stewards and creating a culture where people want to work. For more information, please visit www.justborn.com Follow us: facebook.com/JustBornInc, twitter.com/JustBornInc.

