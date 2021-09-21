5-hour ENERGY Offers an Opportunity to Win the Ultimate Football Experience

To take part in the 5-hour ENERGY Football Sweepstakes, customers have to follow three simple steps. Buy* any 5-hour ENERGY product, including fan favorite Extra Strength Cherry flavor, between now and December 10, 2021. Enter a photo of the receipt or online retailer invoice, with contestant information, on the www.5HEsport.com website. Fans will be entered for a chance to Win one prize of $10,000 to create the ultimate football experience.

"Football and 5-hour ENERGY® shots are the perfect fall teammates," said Jeff Sigouin, President of 5-hour ENERGY® products. "We know that many could use a boost during early morning tailgates, or the Friday night lights of football. We are excited that this new promotion gives our many football fans something they could really use, $10,000 to create their own football experience."

For retailers, this sweepstakes offers a great way to drive customer traffic and interest in 5-hour ENERGY® products, Sigouin said. The promotion is supported by a national advertising campaign featuring former professional football player and sports radio host, Mike Golic, Jr.

The makers of 5-hour ENERGY is also highlighting fan favorite Cherry Extra Strength. Customers can find Cherry Extra Strength 5-hour ENERGY shots at various retailers, in specially marked Football Promotion display boxes, and online at 5hourenergy.com.

To learn more about the 5-hour ENERGY Football Sweepstakes, visit www.5HEsport.com.

*Sweepstakes Rules

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. / D.C., age 18+ (19+ in AL and NE; 21+ in MS). Void outside the 50 U.S./D.C. and where prohibited. Sweepstakes starts at 12:00:01 AM EDT on 7/12/21; ends at 11:59:59 PM EST on 12/10/21. To enter without purchase, hand-print your name, complete address, email address and phone number on a sheet of paper and mail that sheet of paper in an addressed envelope to: The 5-hour ENERGY® Football Sweepstakes, PO Box 654, Social Circle, GA 30025-9998. Total ARV of prize: $10,000. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. For full Official Rules, click here. Sponsor: Living Essentials, LLC, 38955 Hills Tech Drive Farmington Hills, MI 48331.

About 5-hour ENERGY®

Living Essentials launched its iconic 5-hour ENERGY® brand in 2004. With its convenient size and effective formula, it is trusted by hard-working people to help get them through a hectic day.

