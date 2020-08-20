5 Partner-Attorneys at Eisenberg, Cutt, Kendell & Olson to be Included in Best Lawyers® 2021 Edition

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eisenberg, Cutt, Kendell & Olson attorneys were named in The Best Lawyers in America© for their extensive and devoted work in personal injury and product liability litigation on the side of the plaintiff. This year's listees comprise Attorneys Jacquelynn D. Carmichael, David A. Cutt, Jeffrey D. Eisenberg, Jordan P. Kendell, and Eric S. Olson, all partners at Eisenberg, Cutt, Kendell & Olson.

Best Lawyers ® Recognitions, Past and Present

The Best Lawyers in America lists the top practicing lawyers in the nation. Every year, Best Lawyers® publishes a new edition in which each listee is reviewed by their peers to judge whether an attorney's legal career is impactful and backed by experience and education in such a way that warrants a coveted spot in the publication.

The Eisenberg, Cutt, Kendell & Olson attorneys named in The Best Lawyers in America 2021 Edition were:

Jacquelynn D. Carmichael

David A. Cutt

Jeffrey D. Eisenberg

Jordan P. Kendell

Eric S. Olson

This year, all these attorneys were awarded for their work in Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs and Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs.

Attorneys Carmichael and Cutt have been honored by Best Lawyers ® since 2015. Similarly, Attorney Eisenberg first appeared in 2011, while Attorney Kendell's first mention was in 2019. Attorney Olson is a first-time Best Lawyers ® listee this year.

Previous Accolades

Attorneys Carmichael, Cutt, Eisenberg, Kendell, and Olson have been awarded by other prestigious organizations besides Best Lawyers ® . Collectively, they have received the following distinctions throughout their careers:

Featured in Super Lawyers ® lists

lists Selected for the Super Lawyers ® Rising Stars℠ list

Rising Stars℠ list Named in America's Most Honored Professionals Top 5% and Top 1% lists

Awarded as one of Salt Lake Magazine' " Utah's Outstanding Young Lawyers"

About Eisenberg, Cutt, Kendell & Olson

Eisenberg, Cutt, Kendell & Olson prides itself on its prioritization of each client's needs. The firm works on only a few cases at a time to ensure each client receives the utmost care.

As a result of the firm's collective efforts, their verdicts and settlements have amounted to more than $400 million combined. The firm's most notable cases include the following:

$16.4 million truck accident verdict

truck accident verdict $14.5 million medical malpractice verdict

medical malpractice verdict $4.25 million workplace accident settlement

workplace accident settlement $3 million legal malpractice settlement

Eisenberg, Cutt, Kendell & Olson was also named in "Best Law Firms" by U.S. News – Best Lawyers® as a Tier 1 personal injury firm. It was ranked a Tier 2 commercial litigation firm and Tier 3 insurance firm, as well.

For more information about Eisenberg, Cutt, Kendell & Olson and its decorated attorneys, visit the firm online at eckolaw.com. For information about Best Lawyers ® , visit bestlawyers.com.

