The informative article explains how regular backups stored externally, defense-in-depth cyber security and other steps help to minimize the risk of attack and aid recovery. According to the author, network users should recognize and report the early warning signs of an attack. In addition, a quick response to a ransomware attack can prevent it from spreading.

"Ransomware attacks continue to increase in frequency and sophistication, but your organization does not need to become a statistic," related Jennifer Mazzanti, CEO, eMazzanti Technologies. "The key lies in minimizing the risk of attack, detecting attacks early and responding effectively."

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "5 Steps to Prevent Ransomware from Destroying Your Business."

5 Steps to Prevent Ransomware Damage

"Organizations can significantly reduce ransomware damage and resulting costs by making wise IT investments before an attack occurs. Surprisingly, despite the billions of dollars lost to cyber-attacks, too many companies fail to implement some basic security measures such as the following."

"Regular backups stored externally – In the event of a ransomware attack, your single most important asset lies in having clean, recent backups available. Implement a system of frequent backups and store multiple copies, including a copy on a remote server or in the cloud. Test backups regularly."



"Defense in depth – Any military leader will extol the virtues of building multiple layers of security around critical assets. For information, this includes firewalls, antivirus and anti-malware programs, email filters, and advanced threat detection. In addition, keep all software up-to-date to minimize vulnerabilities."



"Limited system access – Limit employee access to only the systems they need to complete their assigned tasks. Also, where possible, segment your network into separate zones, each with its own access credentials. Hackers cannot encrypt what they cannot access, and this will limit the spread of infection."

Security Experts to the Rescue

As you work to prevent ransomware, ensure early detection and respond to attacks, enlist the help of qualified security experts. eMazzanti can help you implement comprehensive, multi-layer security and, if needed, walk you through crisis control. For organizations with limited IT resources, we provide reliable managed services to keep your valuable information safe.

