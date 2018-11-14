5 Things to Know Before You Buy a Television

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- If you're in the market for a new TV, you know sometimes it feels like you need a PhD in computer science to make an informed decision. We at 10e Media wanted to save you a few years of studying and cramming for exams, so we consulted with a host of technology experts to create a cheat sheet with 5 key criteria to consider before purchasing a television.

ScreenThis is the first thing to consider because it's the most expensive aspect of a television. In fact, more than 60% of the cost of a TV is due to its screen. The most advanced screen technology is OLED (or "Organic Light-Emitting Diode," if you want to get really geeky). The next step down from that is 4K liquid crystal (including quantum dots) followed by projection (laser) televisions. Image Processing ChipHave you ever wondered why the TV on display in stores has such amazing picture quality compared to the same TV in your home? It's not your imagination; the in-store televisions use a special high-definition signal source that can't be replicated at home via ordinary cable TV sources. But the most advanced image processing chips are changing that. Currently, the most advanced is an independent development chip with image-quality-repair function. The intermediate level is an integrated image quality chip while base-level televisions use an ordinary image quality chip. SoundOnce upon a time, consumers had to purchase expensive auxiliary sound systems to go with their fancy TVs, but some newer TVs are offering a much better sound experience. Many brands now have Dolby panoramic sound effects but still need a Dolby panoramic sound source to truly experience the effects of Dolby Atmos. So, the most advanced televisions offer Dolby panoramic sound technology plus Dolby panoramic sound source area. Intermediate TVs offer just Dolby panoramic sound technology while base models offer ordinary stereo effects. Interactive FeaturesThey certainly aren't necessities, but the latest interactive features make watching TV even easier (as if it were so difficult before) and they're fun to show off to friends who come over to watch the big game. Currently, the most advanced TVs have full-time AI control which means the set will respond to you anytime and from almost anywhere. Intermediate televisions come equipped with voice response technology; while base models still come with the good old-fashioned, hand-held, remote control (although those of a certain age can remember a day when you had to actually get off your sofa to turn the channel on the TV). CraftsmanshipWe all want a cool-looking television because it's often the centerpiece of a family room or man cave. So, it's important to pay attention to how the TV looks even when it's turned off. The most advanced manufacturing process recognized by the global market is the German-Japanese process followed by other more common processes.

Using these five criteria can help you find the perfect television, not to mention it saving you years of schooling.

Table 1: Five major standards for purchasing color TV globally - detailed classification

Five Standards Advanced Intermediate Primary Screen Body OLED High color gamut liquid crystal > ordinary liquid crystal Projection Image Quality Independent quality chip Integrated picture chip Ordinary chip Sound Quality Dolby panoramic sound technology + Dolby panoramic sound source area Dolby panoramic sound technology Ordinary sound Interaction Full-time AI Far-field voice Remote voice No voice function Craft German-Japanese process Common process

