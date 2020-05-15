5 Tips For Keeping Kids Water Safe While They Learn To Swim

PHOENIX, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of National Learn to Swim Day on May 16, Leslie's Pool Supplies has teamed up with the Aquatic Safety Research Group to share important tips on how to keep kids water safe when learning to swim. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends swimming lessons for all children starting at age 1, and it's important to practice skills year-round.

"At Leslie's, we are committed to pool and water safety," said Leslie's Pool Supplies Vice President of Communications Tracy Dick. "Learning to swim should be a priority for every family. It's an important life skill that can play a key role in helping to prevent drowning ― a top cause of death among children and adults."

The Aquatic Safety Research Group recommends the following tips to help educate kids on being safe swimmers:

Start early and practice often: Children can begin learning to swim as early as age 1 to adjust to the water and learn safe boundaries. Learning how to swim can reduce the risk of drowning by 88% among children 1-4 years old, according to the National Institutes of Health, so it's important to keep active throughout the years. Be patient and reassuring. New experiences can be frightening for any child, and it's normal for little ones to cry the first time they are in the water. Don't force them, and always make sure they aren't hungry or tired when it's time to practice. Keep learning separate from play time. Have designated times for swim practice apart from regular pool recreation so kids will be focused and ready to learn. Make it fun and reinforce new skills during water play, keeping practice to 15-30 minutes to better engage kids. Practice the basics. Proper breathing, kicking and strokes are all key elements of swimming and can be practiced in shallow water, at the edge of the pool or with specially approved learn-to-swim aids. The initial focus should always be on breathing and becoming comfortable in the water. The right tools can make a difference. It's important to have certified learn-to-swim equipment and swim trainers to help swimmers learn to be safe in the water and feel confident while learning to swim — but remember that swim aids are never a substitute for adult supervision and formal lessons.

"Our team and Leslie's share a mission to make sure every child learns how to swim," said Dr. Tom Griffiths, president and founder of the Aquatic Safety Research Group. "We hope these tips will help keep kids water safe as they become strong, confident swimmers — a skill that may one day save their lives."

In honor of National Learn to Swim Day, Leslie's will be offering 20% off all learn-to-swim products online and in-store on Saturday, May 16.

About Leslie's Pool Supplies

Founded in 1963, Phoenix-based Leslie's Pool Supplies is the world's largest specialty retailer of swimming pool and spa chemicals, pool cleaners, pool equipment, cleaning accessories, water additives, pool toys and floats, and water safety equipment. Leslie's owns and operates more than 925 stores in 36 states and offers free, on-site water testing, expert advice on pool maintenance and free in-store labor on repairs. Leslie's is committed to pool and water safety, and the company gives a portion of its sales of pool safety products to provide swimming lessons in communities where it has locations. Leslie's is a proud sponsor of Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Ronald McDonald House and Banner Health Foundation, as well as local charities and YMCAs. For more information, go to www.lesliespool.com.

About Aquatic Safety Research Group

Aquatic Safety Research Group is dedicated to reducing drowning and injuries at aquatic facilities while enhancing the swimming experience through research and education. ASRG was founded by Dr. Tom Griffiths and is family owned and operated by Rachel Griffiths and Dr. Tom Griffiths, who have more than 50 years of experience in aquatic safety. ASRG provides innovative water safety and risk management programs and services throughout the United States and internationally. For more information, visit www.aquaticsafetygroup.com.

