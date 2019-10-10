5 Tips for Philadelphia Residents to Prepare their Furnaces for Fall and Winter

"You want to take care of your furnace the same way you take care of your car. It's an investment, and neglecting proper maintenance and upkeep can lead to very costly repairs," said Joseph Giannone, owner of Giannone Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning. "It's critical to be proactive instead of reactive. Furnaces tend to break down more frequently on the first day below freezing, but preventative maintenance and early attention to developing issues can help lower the chances of an untimely failure."

Ensure the furnace flue is clear: Be sure to clear any debris and obstructions from the furnace flue. For gas units, the flue is a pipe that releases the byproducts of combustion, like carbon monoxide. By clearing this, the furnace will vent properly, reducing its workload and safely removing noxious fumes.

Be sure to clear any debris and obstructions from the furnace flue. For gas units, the flue is a pipe that releases the byproducts of combustion, like carbon monoxide. By clearing this, the furnace will vent properly, reducing its workload and safely removing noxious fumes. Check around windows and doors for air leaks: According to Energy.gov, heating and cooling a home or business equates to approximately 40% of total annual utilities costs. Much of that can be wasted if air is escaping from the home. Use a simple match test to check for leaks around windows and doors. If the flame flickers, new weather stripping or caulking may be needed.

According to Energy.gov, heating and cooling a home or business equates to approximately 40% of total annual utilities costs. Much of that can be wasted if air is escaping from the home. Use a simple match test to check for leaks around windows and doors. If the flame flickers, new weather stripping or caulking may be needed. Replace the filter: Replacing the filter is recommended every 60 to 90 days. A new filter will reduce the workload on the furnace, making it more cost effective during the peak season. If pets are kept in the home, replace the filter every 30 days to remove excess hair and dander.

Replacing the filter is recommended every 60 to 90 days. A new filter will reduce the workload on the furnace, making it more cost effective during the peak season. If pets are kept in the home, replace the filter every 30 days to remove excess hair and dander. Inspect the ductwork: Air escaping from ducts is another cause for inefficient heating and unnecessary strain on the system. Look for obvious tears, damaged joints or duct tape. Another match test performed near the ducts can help find potential leaks. Fix them if possible or contact a service professional for duct inspection and cleaning.

Air escaping from ducts is another cause for inefficient heating and unnecessary strain on the system. Look for obvious tears, damaged joints or duct tape. Another match test performed near the ducts can help find potential leaks. Fix them if possible or contact a service professional for duct inspection and cleaning. Schedule an annual tune-up: Tune-ups increase the performance of furnaces, and they can also help identify potential issues developing with the unit. The enhanced efficiency and identification of any serious problems will result in lower monthly heating bills and avoiding major repair expenses during the coldest days of winter. Documented proof of regular, annual maintenance may also be required by the furnace's manufacturer for the warranty to remain in effect.

"A lot of basic maintenance is quick and simple, like ensuring your thermostat has fresh batteries for the season," said Giannone. "Taking some easy DIY action now and scheduling a tune-up sooner than later are the two best steps homeowners can take to ensure they'll have heat throughout the fall and winter."

For more information on how to keep your furnace running efficiently and increase its life span, contact Joseph Giannone Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning at (215) 383-2956 or visit www.CallJG.com.

About Joseph Giannone Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning

Joseph Giannone Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning is a family-owned and operated business providing the Philadelphia area with high-quality plumbing and HVAC services. Our team of technicians is well-trained, insured, and always guarantees you the best work possible. We always go the extra mile for our customers, even providing same-day emergency service so we can attend to any of your plumbing, air conditioning, and heating needs at any time. Located in the Philadelphia area, we service customers throughout the city and in the surrounding areas. For more information, call (215) 383-2956 or visit www.calljg.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

SOURCE Joseph Giannone Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning

Related Links

https://www.calljg.com

