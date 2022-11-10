5 Tips to Help Families Manage Holiday Stress

MISSION, Kan., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) 'Tis the season for holiday parties, travel, hosting and more. While it is a joyous time of year, the never-ending to-do lists and school being out of session can make everyone feel a little overwhelmed, children included.

Consider these five practical tips from the experts at KinderCare to help families proactively manage holiday stressors.

Manage expectations. The commotion that often comes with the holiday season can be stressful for young children, but you can help alleviate worries by familiarizing them with what's to come. Talk to them about upcoming travel arrangements, who they'll see at events and what to expect throughout the season. If they are cautious in their current developmental stage, let loved ones know beforehand to give them a little extra space at festivities. Parents can also begin familiarizing little ones with relatives through photos and phone calls. Empower children. It's important for children to understand they have a choice – and family members are willing to respect that choice. Parents should acknowledge their children's body language and empower them to say "no" in uncomfortable situations. Parents can help by proactively asking questions such as, "Do you want a hug?" and if they say "no," support them in their decision. This also helps establish healthy long-term social skills. Maintain your schedule. Children thrive on consistency, and during the holidays it's important to at least try maintaining as much of what they're used to as possible, such as naps, meals and playtime. Changes in schedule can result in more tantrums, so be sure to allow space for them to safely work through their emotions.

It's also important to note that children feed off their parents' energy, so make sure you're in tune with your own emotions. When overwhelmed, openly discuss how you're feeling and involve your children when taking breaks. For example, "It's loud in here, would you like to go sit outside with me?" Have fun. Make time to spread joy and integrate activities to bond as a family, such as reading holiday-themed books, crafting, playing games, singing or baking. Whether old traditions or new, these are moments your child can cherish for years to come. Keep others in mind. While it's important to set children up for success ahead of the holidays, parents should also teach children the holiday season can look different for others. Putting a focus on experiences rather than the gifts can help them have more to discuss with their peers when returning to school. It's also a good time to consider donating toys to make room for new ones or volunteering at a local charity to show children joy can be experienced through more than just gifts.

To find more tips to help manage holiday stress, or to access additional resources around social development, setting boundaries and routines, visit KinderCare.com.

