5 Ways Bolt Seals Companies Can Repurpose Blog Posts to Increase Brand Awareness

Recycling existing content into new forms, a process known as content repurposing, is extremely beneficial for bolt seals companies. It allows you to reformat your content for different mediums, to reach new audiences in the way that works best for them. Some people respond better to visuals and videos over text, while some people prefer long-form downloadable content over infographics.

Repurposing content also helps you efficiently use your content marketing efforts. If you can extend the life of your content and drive more results without having to create more assets, you will cut down the amount of time necessary to obtain desired results.

Here are 5 ways to repurpose content:

Compile blog posts on similar topics into a larger guide. That way, you can offer everything readers need to know about a topic in a single document. This is also good for creating gated content for lead generation. Break a large piece of content (like an eBook or white paper) into a series of blogs, infographics, or short videos. The average attention span, especially when consuming digital content, is very short. Consider breaking down large pieces of content into smaller, free-standing pieces. This is a good place to experiment with different content forms to see which resonates best with your target audience. Write a case study around internal data or an interesting customer success story. Data-driven content is really impactful during the buyer's journey. Be sure to present your case studies in an easily-digestible way that doesn't sound like a sales pitch. Compile helpful information and statistics into a "best tips" newsletter. That way, all of your best content on a given topic is sent directly to your subscribers' inboxes. This boosts your brand's reputation as a source of authority and expertise on a topic as well. Use a series of blog posts as inspiration for podcast episodes. Some people respond better to audio content instead of reading text. Creating a podcast from existing content is a great way to expand content offering while limiting the amount of marketing resources needed.

These are just a few ways to repurpose content for increased brand awareness.

