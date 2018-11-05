5 Ways Security Seals Companies Can Utilize Instagram Stories to Increase Engagement

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Social media marketing agency, fishbat, offers 5 ways that security seals companies can utilize Instagram stories to increase engagement.

As the Instagram algorithm continues to evolve, it's no shock that users are increasingly looking to Instagram stories to get their daily dose of information in real-time. Here are 5 ways that security seals companies can utilize Instagram stories to increase engagement.

Survey your audience. Instagram keeps adding features that allow you to ask for audience feedback within a story. Polls, swipe meters, and question features all let you interact with your audience directly and gauge how they feel about certain content and products.

Lead users to more content. Within stories, you can have users "swipe up" as a call to action. This allows you to link from an Instagram story to a product page, piece of content, or whatever would engage your audience. The only catch to the "swipe up" feature is that you must have at least 10,000 followers for it to be activated.

Use hashtags. Just as hashtags within Instagram posts are helpful for driving engagements, hashtags within Instagram stories can do the same. Use broader hashtags in your stories than you would within your posts, and try to limit hashtag use to one per story--choose one that you are likely to rank for. Instagram users can up to double their number of views by including the right hashtags, so try it and see what works best for you.

Dress up your story with fun items. Instagram stories let you dress your images and videos up with GIFs, stickers, background music and more. Be creative and have a little more fun with stories than you would with posts, and be sure to post stories consistently for the best results.

Go Live!

By using Instagram Live, you are giving your audience an inside look on day-to-day, in the moment activities. When preparing for a live-stream, you should incorporate a cohesive plan, you never want to just wing it. Determine how long the video will be and what topics and themes you want to cover. In the days leading up, ensure that there is a sufficient amount of hype to encourage audience interactions.

fishbat is a full-service digital marketing firm and social media agency

