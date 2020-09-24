5 Ways to Get More from a Managed Services Partnership

HOBOKEN, N.J., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- eMazzanti Technologies, a New York City area business IT consultant, has published five ways businesses can get more from an IT managed services arrangement in a new article on the eMazzanti Technologies website.

The informative article encourages readers to Define Expectations Up Front and Implement Disaster Recovery Plans as key steps to maximizing the relationship. The author then outlines additional recommendations, including a call to Keep Communication Channels Open.

"Even after you have entered into a partnership with an MSP, continue to explore the various solutions they have to offer," stated Jennifer Mazzanti, CEO, eMazzanti Technologies.

Below are a few excerpts from the Article: "5 Ways to Get More from Your Managed Services Partnership."

Define Expectations Up Front

"From the very beginning, take time to discuss your business needs with your MSP. Better yet, involve your provider in assessing your IT infrastructure. Are there certain processes that absolutely must remain? What IT requirements do you have, including industry regulations?"

Implement Disaster Recovery

"No matter what, at some point, your data will face risks. The MSP should play an integral role in planning, implementing, and updating your disaster recovery plan. This must include regular, reliable data backups, as well as a detailed communication plan. Business continuity is a basic, but critical, service that an MSP can provide."

Build a Managed Services Partnership

After entering a partnership with an MSP, eMazzanti encourages decision makers to explore the various solutions the MSP has to offer. They may be able to provide additional valuable services, such as comprehensive cyber security , cloud migration or network monitoring.

