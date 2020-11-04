5-Year-Old Author Justyn Boumah Hosts Read-a-Thon to Raise Funds for Great Causes

READERS FROM AFRICA, CARIBBEAN, MIDDLE EAST AND NORTH AMERICA! WE HAVE PLEDGED TO READ A LOT OF BOOKS IN THREE DAYS!

WE HAVE READERS FROM AFRICA, CARIBBEAN, MIDDLE EAST AND NORTH AMERICA! WE HAVE PLEDGED TO READ A LOT OF BOOKS IN THREE DAYS!

My "Around the World" Read-A-Thon is November 8th-10th, National Young Readers Week! We are raising funds for young entrepreneur like ME and foster and homeless kids and teens. Since I am 5-years-old, I am asking my friends to give 5 BUCKS (500 pennies)! I know I can give 5 BUCKS so I think my friends can, too! Money raised through the Read-a-Thon will go to support these great causes: Books and Ballet, CRN Eglise Centrale and Project 150.



To support to my Read-a-Thon and learn more, please go to gf.me/u/y2mq63 or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

SOURCE Traveling Toddler International

Related Links

www.iamthetravelingtoddler.com

