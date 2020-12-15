50,000 Hand Sanitizers Donated to Local Florida Schools, Charities and First Responders by the Suskind Foundation

MIAMI, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tens of thousands of FDA-approved hand sanitizers have been distributed for free to Florida classrooms, charities and first responders by the Suskind Foundation, known for marshaling multiple resources to meet the immediate needs of communities impacted by natural and economic disasters. "Today, we're dealing with ongoing economic and health risks as the pandemic continues to impact families throughout the state," said Stephanie Saunders, who founded The Suskind Foundation last May in preparation for Florida's hurricane season.

Suskind Foundation donated 50,000 hand sanitizers to Florida schools.

"With children streaming back into schools, the timing was right to make free hand sanitizers available for not only students but educators, first responders and organizations working in underserved communities," said Saunders, who also serves as a trustee with the Jewish Women's Foundation (JWF) of Broward County. "The CDC says that aside from washing your hands with soap and water, hand sanitizers are important in preventing the spread of infectious diseases, including COVID-19."

According to Saunders, the Suskind Foundation is quickly approaching its ambitious goal of 50,000 units donated. Among the organizations, schools and first responders receiving hand sanitizers are the Doral Prep Academy, Scheck Hillel Community School, local fire departments, Good News Community Pantry in North Miami, the We Are One Charity serving the South Florida Jewish community and the Little Light House Foundation, which assists children and their families in South Florida.

"These groups are doing incredible work," said Saunders, who said the mission of the Suskind Foundation is to provide an extra level of personalized community involvement, concern and support at the neighborhood level. "We're certainly proud to lend a hand any way we can, whether it's volunteer support, fundraising or special programs such as our hand sanitizer initiative."

When Saunders isn't running the Suskind Foundation, she's busy helping families with their property damage claims as Director of Marketing & Business Development for United Claims Specialists -- a highly respected Florida pubic adjuster firm founded by Joe Suskind. She added that the holiday season is a busy one for the foundation as it gears up to provide gifts for local families financially distressed by COVID-19. "Since the Suskind Foundation isn't affiliated with any group, religion or gender, we can respond rapidly on the local level, whether it's in Miami, Palm Beach, Naples, Tampa, Miami Dade, Broward County, Orlando and other areas in the Northeast.

Author of the soon-to-be-released book, 'A Women's Guide to Job Seeking Success in the COVID-19 Era', the Suskind Foundation is known for food donations, creating and distributing Pre-Hurricane Care Packages, and virtual mentoring nationwide. "We're thrilled so many amazing people have volunteered to help, including Diana Alba, our volunteer coordinator, who does a fantastic job," she added. "These are the people who will ultimately make a tangible difference in the community."

For more information about the Suskind Foundation, or to schedule a media interview with Stephanie Saunders, go to www.thesuskindfoundation.org or call 561-320-2979.

