$50 Billion Digital Railway Market - Global Forecast to 2024 with Use Cases from BAE Systems, Thales, Huawei, Cisco

DUBLIN, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Railway Market by Offering (Solutions and Services), Application Type (Rail Operations Management, Passenger Experience, and Asset Management), Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, Latin America) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The author projects the digital railway market to grow from USD 50.0 billion in 2019 to USD 74.8 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.4% from 2019 to 2024.

Major factors expected to drive the growth of the digital railway market include advancement in communication technology and a surge in passengers numbers over the past few years.



Technology has been the backbone of economies helping organizations across countries and regions in attaining optimum utilization, increasing productivity, and maintaining timeliness through automation, monitoring, and informed decisions through faster communications. The dependence on technology is increasing at a rapid pace. With the increase in smart city initiatives, most of the countries are promptly deploying advanced technologies for use cases, such as smart buildings, water management, smart utilities, and transportation.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Digital Railway Market

4.2 Market By Offering, 2019

4.3 Market By Application, 2017-2024

4.4 Market By Service, 2019 vs 2024

4.5 Market Investment Scenario



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Investments in the Railway Sector in Various Countries

5.2.1.2 Surge in Passenger Numbers Over the Past Few Years

5.2.1.3 Advancement in Communication Technology

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Strong Railway Infrastructure in Underdeveloped Countries

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Autonomous Train Represents Significant Opportunity for the Digital Railway Solution Providers

5.2.3.2 Emerging Trend of Smart Cities

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Increased Threat of Cyberattacks as Railway Systems Becomes More Digital

5.2.4.2 Lack of IT Infrastructure and Skilled Personnel

5.3 Industry Trends

5.3.1 Use Cases

5.3.1.1 Use Case 1: Bae Systems

5.3.1.2 Use Case 2: Thales

5.3.1.3 Use Case 3: Huawei

5.3.1.4 Use Case 4: Cisco

5.3.2 Railway Infrastructure Investment By Country

5.4 Innovation Spotlight

5.4.1 Internet of Things in Railways

5.4.2 Big Data Analytics and Cloud Computing in Railways

5.4.3 Hyperloop - the Future of Transportation

5.4.4 Drones for Identifying Railway Infrastructure Issues

5.4.5 Automatic Warning System



6 Digital Railway Market By Solution

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Remote Monitoring

6.2.1 Remote Monitoring Solutions to Improve the Reliability of the Railway Infrastructure

6.3 Route Optimization and Scheduling

6.3.1 Route Optimization and Scheduling Solutions to Enable Efficient Planning and Management of Routine Operations for Trains

6.4 Analytics

6.4.1 Rail Analytics Systems to Help in Demand Planning, Revenue and Workforce Management, Transit Analysis, and Pricing Analysis

6.5 Network Management

6.5.1 Network Management Solutions to Play an Important Role in Disaster Management and Minimizing Loss

6.6 Predictive Maintenance

6.6.1 Predictive Maintenance Solutions to Increase the Asset Life and Improve Rail Operations and Safety

6.7 Security

6.7.1 Rail Security Solutions to Be Adopted Increasingly With the Increased Deployment of Digital Solutions

6.8 Others



7 Digital Railway Market By Service

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Professional Services

7.2.1 Consulting

7.2.1.1 Consulting Service Vendors to Offer Recommendations on Implementing New Technologies

7.2.2 System Integration and Deployment

7.2.2.1 System Integration and Deployment Service Providers to Help End Users Integrate Smart Infrastructure Solutions With Their Existing Infrastructure

7.2.3 Support and Maintenance

7.2.3.1 Support and Maintenance Services to Assist in Installing Freight Management System Solutions

7.3 Managed Services

7.3.1 Managed Services to Provide Constant Upgradations and Customized Features to Fulfill Customers' Ever-Growing Demands



8 Digital Railway Market By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Rail Operations Management

8.2.1 Rail Automation Management

8.2.1.1 Rail Automation System Consists of Electronic Interlocking, Traffic Monitoring, and Level-Crossing Protection Systems to Ensure Safety and Better Experience

8.2.2 Rail Control

8.2.2.1 Signaling Solution

8.2.2.1.1 Signaling Solutions to Ensure Communication Between Trains, Stations, and Workforce

8.2.2.2 Rail Traffic Management

8.2.2.2.1 Rail Traffic Management to Offer Flexible Solutions for Increasing the Railway Network Capacity and Efficiency, and Regulating the Flow of Traffic

8.2.2.3 Freight Management

8.2.2.3.1 Freight Management Systems to Help Freight Operators in Infrastructure and Planning Decisions

8.2.3 Smart Ticketing

8.2.3.1 Smart Ticketing to Help Contribute to the Overall Improvement of the Railway Transport Network

8.2.4 Workforce Management

8.2.4.1 Workforce Management to Ensure Significant Cost Reductions, Improved Employee Productivity, Reduced Risks, and Effective Employee Engagement

8.3 Passenger Information System

8.3.1 Passenger Information System to Be A Key Communication Link Between Transportation Operators and Passengers Connectivity

8.4 Asset Management

8.4.1 Rail Asset Management to Optimize the Performance and Rail Infrastructure

8.5 Others



9 Digital Railway Market By Region



