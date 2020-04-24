50 Community College Students Awarded Prestigious National Scholarship to Transfer to Selective Colleges and Universities

LANSDOWNE, Va., April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jack Kent Cooke Foundation today announced that 50 high-achieving community college students are selected as recipients of the prestigious Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship. The highly competitive national scholarship will provide selected students with up to $40,000 a year to complete their bachelor's degrees.

"We know this is a very uncertain time for many students and their families. We remain deeply committed to supporting high-achieving community college students to ensure they have the resources to reach their full academic potential," said Seppy Basili, Executive Director of the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation. "We are excited to welcome this new class of Cooke Transfer Scholars to our community and looking forward to seeing the many amazing things they do as they continue on their transfer journey."

In addition to financial support, new Cooke Transfer Scholars will receive comprehensive educational advising from the Foundation to guide them through the process of transitioning to a four-year college and preparing for their careers. Scholars will additionally receive opportunities for internships, study abroad, and graduate school funding, as well as connection to a thriving network of over 2,700 fellow Cooke Scholars and alumni.

Nearly 1,500 students from 311 community colleges applied for the 2020 Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship. The Foundation evaluated each submission based on students' academic ability and achievement, financial need, persistence, leadership, and service to others. The recipients selected represent 17 different states and plan to enroll at the nation's most selective colleges.

A list of the 2020 Cooke Transfer Scholars, including the community colleges and states they represent, can be found here.

The Jack Kent Cooke Foundation is dedicated to advancing the education of exceptionally promising students who have financial need. Since 2000, the Foundation has awarded over $200 million in scholarships to over 2,700 students from 8th grade through graduate school, along with comprehensive educational advising and other support services. The Foundation has also provided $110 million in grants to organizations that serve such students. www.jkcf.org

